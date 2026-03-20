Skipping your night brush can harm your teeth as bacteria and plaque build up overnight. With less saliva, the risk of cavities, gum disease, and bad breath increases, making night brushing essential.

Everyone knows that brushing twice a day is super important for good oral health. But let's be honest, many of us get lazy and skip brushing our teeth at night. While a morning brush gives you fresh breath for the day, it's the night-time brush that does the real heavy lifting to protect your teeth.

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Here's something most people don't get: your mouth is most vulnerable at night. This is because your body produces less saliva while you sleep. For hours, your mouth is also inactive. So, even tiny food particles or bacteria left behind can cause major damage over time.

Health experts warn that if you brush only once a day, you're setting yourself up for a bunch of dental problems. Throughout the day, a layer of gunk—made of food bits, sugar, and bacteria—is constantly forming on your teeth. If you don't clean this off before sleeping, this nasty stuff sits on your teeth and gums for hours.

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Oral Health

At night, saliva production drops significantly. Saliva is your body's natural defence against harmful bacteria in the mouth. When there's less of it, it creates the perfect environment for acid and plaque to form. This acid attacks your tooth enamel, leading to cavities and gum diseases.

Poor oral hygiene is basically an open invitation for bacteria to thrive. This can cause cavities, tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath (also known as halitosis). Over time, the plaque on your teeth can harden and become much more difficult to remove.

By brushing your teeth before you sleep, you clear out all the bacteria and food debris that have built up during the day. This helps your teeth recover and strengthen overnight. For even better results, use floss along with your night-time brush. Flossing helps clean the tight spots between your teeth where a toothbrush can't reach. A consistent night-time brushing routine is the key to keeping your mouth healthy.

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