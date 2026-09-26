Indian Railways will run 102 trips of festival special trains for Dussehra and Diwali via the Solapur Division. The services will connect Mumbai, Chennai, Latur, Kolhapur, and Kalaburagi to accommodate the festive passenger surge.

To accommodate the surge of passengers during the upcoming Dussehra and Diwali festivals, Indian Railways will run 102 trips of festival special trains across various routes via the stations of Solapur Division, officials said on Saturday. The special services will connect key destinations, including Mumbai, Chennai, Latur, Kolhapur, and Kalaburagi, enabling passengers to travel smoothly during the festive period.

Details of Festival Special Trains

CSMT Mumbai–Chennai Beach Weekly Special

Under the special services schedule, CSMT Mumbai–Chennai Beach Weekly Special will operate six trips, departing from Mumbai at 00:35 hrs every Wednesday from October 14 to November 18 and will arrive at Chennai Beach at 23:30 hrs the same day. In the return direction, Chennai Beach–CSMT Mumbai Special will run six trips, departing from Chennai Beach at 04:00 hrs every Thursday from October 15 to November 19, and will reach CSMT Mumbai at 04:00 hrs the next day.

The train will halt at several destinations like Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Razampeta, Renigunta, Arakkonam, and Perambur.

Mumbai–Latur Bi-Weekly Special

For passengers travelling between Mumbai and Latur, the Mumbai–Latur Bi-Weekly Special will run 13 trips, which will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 00:35 hrs every Tuesday and Thursday from October 13 to November 24, and will arrive at Latur at 11:40 hrs the same day. Latur–CSMT Mumbai Special will also operate 13 trips, departing Latur at 16:30 hrs every Tuesday and Thursday from October 13, 2026, to November 24, 2026, and arriving at CSMT Mumbai at 04:10 hrs the next day.

The service will stop at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Uruli, Daund, Bhigwan, Jeur, Kurduwadi, Barshi Town, Dharashiv, and Harangul.

Kolhapur–Kalaburagi Daily Special

Additionally, a daily special (except Friday) comprising of 64 trips will run between Kolhapur and Kalaburagi. Kolhapur–Kalaburagi Special will operate 32 trips, leaving Kolhapur at 06:10 hrs every day except Friday from October 10 to November 15, and will reach Kalaburagi at 16:10 hrs the same day. Kalaburagi–Kolhapur Special will make 32 trips, departing Kalaburagi at 18:10 hrs every day except Friday from October 10 to November 15 and reaching Kolhapur at 05:40 hrs the next day.

The train will halt at Hatkanagale, Jayasingpur, Miraj Junction, Arag, Belanki, Sulgare, Kavathe Mahankal, Langarpeth, Dhalgaon, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Javale, Wasud, Sangola, Pandharpur, Modnimb, Kurduwadi Junction, Solapur, and Kalaburagi Junction (Gulbarga).

Booking and Reservation Details

Reservations for these festival special trains on special charges will open on September 27, 2026, across all computerised reservation centres, the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in), and the RailOne App. Passengers have been advised to travel with valid tickets to avoid inconvenience. Detailed timings at halts can be checked at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or via the RailOne and NTES Apps

The Solapur Division has appealed to passengers to utilise these special train facilities during Dussehra and Diwali to join their near and dear ones and visit destinations. (ANI)