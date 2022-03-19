Who is Artyom Datsishin? Russian shelling claimed this Ukraine star's life

Artyom Datsishin, a Ukrainian ballet star, was killed due to Russia's ongoing military operation in the Eastern European country. Datsishin died on Thursday from wounds sustained in Russian bombardment weeks before. He was 43, according to the news portal People, which obtained the information from the Evening Standard.

Who is Artyom Datsishin?

Artyom Datsishin was a Ukrainian ballet star-principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine. On February 26, he got seriously wounded amid shelling. "He was a beautiful dancer loved by his colleagues. Unbearable pain," Alexei Ratmansky, the former artistic director of the iconic Bolshoi Ballet, wrote in a Facebook. Artyom Datsishin was cremated on Friday in Kyiv.

There has been a huge human cost of the Ukraine war that started February 24 when Russia launched a surprise attack despite global pressure. Last week, Ukraine actress Oksana Shvets was killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in the capital city. The Young Theatre stated, "During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed."

Also Read: Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack, aged 67

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, more than 600 civilians have been killed and 1,000 plus injured in Ukraine since the start of the conflict.

On February 24, Russia launched a military intervention in Ukraine in response to appeals for assistance from the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in fighting Ukrainian army assault. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the special operation solely targets Ukrainian military facilities.

Also Read: Explosions heard in western Ukraine city of Lviv; missiles strike near airport

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said rescue efforts were continuing to save hundreds of people thought to be buried beneath the wreckage of a bombed-out theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol. According to the UN refugee agency, 6.5 million people have left since the Russian invasion began on February 24, with 2 million displaced within the nation.

Also Read: More than 700 civilians, including 52 children killed in Ukraine: UN