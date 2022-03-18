Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack, aged 67

    The actor, born in 1955, had a decades-long career in theatre and film. She was one of the country's most accomplished performing artists.

    Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets died, aged 67, during a Russian rocket attack in the capital city of Kyiv. The news was revealed by the Young Theatre Community where the actor worked for a long time.

    Her colleagues there expressed “unrepairable grief” over her death. The statement read, “During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed. Bright memory to the talented actress! There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land!”

    An awardee of the country’s highest artistic honours, titled ‘Honored Artist of Ukraine’, Shvets graduated from the theatre studio at the Ivan Franko Theater and the Kiev State Institute of Theater Arts. She even collaborated with the Ternopil Music and Drama Theater and the Kiev Theater of Satire.

    The actor, born in 1955, had a decades-long career in theatre and film. She was one of the country’s most accomplished performing artists.

    Shvets’s death follows that of another Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee, who died aged 33 after enlisting in the Ukraine army’s Territorial Defence Forces.

    On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, almost 600 civilians have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in Ukraine since the start of the conflict.

    As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, The World Health Organization (WHO) said that at least 12 people have been killed and 34 people have been injured in at least 43 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine amid intensified attacks by Russia.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2022, 1:47 PM IST
