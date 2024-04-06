Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    When is Eid al-Fitr 2024? Date, significance, history; all you need to know about this day

    Eid al-Fitr is one of Islam's two main feasts, the other being Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the lunar Islamic calendar, Hijri.

    When is Eid al-Fitr 2024? Date, significance, history; all you need to know about this day RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid ul-Fitr, commemorates the completion of Ramadan, the holy month during which Muslims fast from sunrise until sunset. The sighting of the moon, also known as Meethi Eid, determines the day's festivities. Eid al-Fitr is one of Islam's two main feasts, the other being Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the lunar Islamic calendar, Hijri.

    When is Eid al-Fitr 2024?

    The date of Eid al-Fitr fluctuates each year depending on when the moon is visible, and the date can vary by one or two days depending on where you are geographically. Eid al-Fitr is expected to take place in India on April 10 or 11, with the exact date to be confirmed closer to the festival. The moon's sighting in Saudi Arabia determines the day of Eid al-Fitr in Kerala, the only Indian state. 

    Also read: Angelina Jolie files new motion, claims Brad Pitt 'physically abused' her much before the 2016 plane incident

    History and significance

    The holiday encourages people to celebrate, forgive, and renew their faith and dedication to serving humanity. It is time to reflect on Islamic ideals and be reminded of the significance of unity, love, and compassion. The event commemorates the successful conclusion of Ramadan, a month of self-discipline and dedication to Allah. The event is strongly established in Islamic customs, dating back to the early days of Islam when the Prophet Muhammad moved from Mecca to Medina.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heatwave in India: Excessive heat impacts your gut health, know how? RBA

    Heatwave in India: Excessive heat impacts your gut health, know how?

    Heart Health: Chest pain can be a sign of severe heart issues, not just gas RBA

    Heart Health: Chest pain can be a sign of severe heart issues, not just gas

    Why retinol is considered best for skin? Know benefits, uses and more rkn eai

    Why retinol is considered best for skin? Know benefits, uses and more

    Do you snore at night? Are you facing sleep apnea? Know it's causes, symptoms, and treatment options RBA

    Do you snore at night? Are you facing sleep apnea? Know it's causes, symptoms, and treatment options

    Meet S.A.R.A.H, the digital health promoter unveiled by WHO

    Meet S.A.R.A.H, the health expert who will be available for you 24x7

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: Controversy erupts as Cummins withdraws run-out appeal against Jadeja (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: Controversy erupts as Cummins withdraws run-out appeal against Jadeja (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at home osf

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at home

    cricket Jofra Archer poised for England return against Pakistan after a long injury layoff osf

    Jofra Archer poised for England return against Pakistan after a long injury layoff

    Youre making ground shake New Jersey earthquake interrupts UN briefing on Gaza; WATCH viral video snt

    'You're making ground shake': Earthquake in New Jersey interrupts UN briefing on Gaza; WATCH viral video

    Tennis Rafael Nadal withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters comeback due to injury osf

    Rafael Nadal withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters comeback due to injury

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon