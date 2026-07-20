Unlike milk or bread, oil won't spoil in 3-4 days. But it doesn't last forever. When exposed to air, light, and heat, it undergoes oxidation and goes bad. Using old oil won't show immediate effects, but its free radicals can harm your body over time. **How long is each oil safe?** Each oil has a different shelf life. Refined vegetable or canola oil lasts 1-2 years if unopened, but you should use it within 6-12 months after opening. Extra virgin olive oil is good for 24 months in its pack, but only 3-6 months once opened. Coconut oil lasts for about 2 years. Sesame oil should be used within 6 months of opening. Flaxseed oil lasts 6-8 months unopened; it's best to keep it in the fridge after opening. Avocado oil stays good for about 6 months after you open it. **Also

First, check the oil's smell. If it smells sour or has a strange odour, it has likely gone bad. Don't use it if the taste is bitter, sour, or soapy. Other warning signs include a change in colour, particles settling at the bottom of the container, or the oil becoming thicker than usual. **Do this when buying oil** When you buy oil, always check the 'Best Before' or 'Use By' date on the pack. Remembering the date you opened the bottle will help you use it up within the safe period.