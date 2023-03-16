Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is H3N2 influenza? Watermelon to Mangoes- 4 food items to boost your immunity this summer

    H3N2 Virus Influenza: In humans, H3N2 influenza can cause respiratory disease. These are some warning signs and symptoms that you have a serious illness and should be hospitalised. Some food items can help boost immunity during the summer months.

    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

    Influenza H3N2, a virus subtype, has been rapidly spreading in India, with around 90 cases and two fatalities. The sickness is supposed to create a fever that lasts 3-5 days and a cough and cold that lasts up to three weeks. 

    The H3N2 influenza subtype is responsible for more hospitalisations than other strains, and symptoms include persistent cough, headache, fever, and sinus-related symptoms, among others. While the condition is generally moderate in susceptible groups, it has the potential to become severe, putting one at risk of complications and even death. If you have trouble breathing, low blood pressure, rapid breathing, blue lips, seizures, or disorientation, you should go to the hospital every once.

    Summer is the season of long days, outdoor activities, and light fare. While we enjoy the warmth of the sun and seasonal delights, it is also crucial to maintain our immune systems healthy to fight off infections, particularly the H3N2 Virus Influenza that is spreading in India. Some summer meals can help improve our immunity and keep us healthy. Including these items in your summer diet will help strengthen your immunity and keep you healthy all season.

    Here are some meals that will help you strengthen your immunity this summer:

    Watermelon
    It is a refreshing summer fruit that is tasty and high in nutrients. It's high in vitamin C, which helps to improve the immune system. Watermelon also includes antioxidants, which help to protect the body from damaging free radicals and improve general health. It's also a fantastic water source, vital for staying healthy throughout the hot summer months.

    Tomatoes
    Tomatoes are a delightful and nutritious addition to your summer diet, whether fresh, roasted, or in a salad. They are high in vitamin C, which promotes the development of white blood cells, which help fight infections. Tomatoes also include lycopene, an antioxidant that aids in preventing chronic illnesses, including cancer and heart disease. They are another summertime favourite that might help increase immunity.

    Coconut water
    It's a refreshing summer drink that's tasty and good for you. It contains electrolytes, which assist in maintaining fluid balance in the body and make it an ideal choice for hydration during the hot summer months. Coconut water also includes antioxidants and cytokines, which have anti-ageing and anti-cancer capabilities.

    Mangoes 
    The king of fruits is a classic summer fruit that tastes delicious and has several health advantages. They are high in vitamin A, necessary for healthy skin and eyes. Mangoes are also high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which support the immune system and protect against illness.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
