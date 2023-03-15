Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health Tips: 3 best pre-workout foods to have before you hit gymming daily

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    While we know that workouts are essential, people usually wonder what should be on our plates before we head to the gym.

    Image: Getty Images

    We often talk about how we should shape our dietary patterns if we want, to get in shape. And while we know that workouts are an essential part of it, people usually wonder what should be on our plate before we head to the gym. 

    How light or heavy should our meal be for a perfect energy source? Here’s a list of three pre-workout meals for you.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Oatmeal: 

    Oatmeals are rich in carbohydrates and fiber. Carbohydrates are an essential component for they provide us with energy that will become essential for our workouts.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Boiled Chicken:

    Chicken is a crucial part of any diet. It provides us with protein which is essential for bodybuilding. Lean protein also helps in muscle repair and recovery. Boiled chicken with pepper and salt can be a perfect pre-workout meal.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Smoothies:

    While sometimes smoothies are a bit difficult to make even if you have all the ingredients, they are a great source of nutrients. Berry smoothie and a green smoothie can help you gain that energy for a hard workout. While the berry smoothies can include blueberries, strawberries, and so on. Green smoothies include leafy vegetables, avocadoes, fruits, etc.

