    What is fridgescaping? How social media is transforming fridge interiors into decorated displays (WATCH)

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 2:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    A new trend known as "fridgescaping" is making rounds on social media, capturing the attention of users on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This unique trend involves organizing and decorating the interior of a refrigerator as if it were a room in the house, sparking a range of reactions from the online community.

    Fridgescaping enthusiasts arrange fruits, vegetables, and other food items in aesthetically pleasing ways, often using colorful glass pitchers, vintage butter dishes, and even decorative vases for asparagus. The aim is to transform the mundane interior of a fridge into a visually appealing display. Some creative individuals have taken the trend further by incorporating themes inspired by popular TV shows, swapping out regular items for decorative pieces like picture frames and figurines.

    Despite the trend's growing popularity, opinions are divided. While some find the decorative fridge displays charming and enjoyable, others question the practicality of such efforts, noting that the interior of a fridge is rarely seen. Critics argue that fridgescaping might be an extravagant use of time and resources, especially when considering that the fridge’s primary function is to store food.

    Interestingly, fridgescaping is not a novel concept born from social media. The term was originally coined by Kathy Perdue, a retired designer and former lifestyle blogger, in a 2011 blog post. Perdue’s version of fridgescaping was much simpler, focusing on organizing her fridge with attractive containers to enhance the grocery shopping experience.

    The trend gained traction recently after videos by a social media user named Lynzi Judish began circulating on Reddit, igniting debates about the practicality of fridge decoration. One notable discussion involved a user who found his partner’s fridge-decorating habit excessive, leading to a rift in their relationship and underscoring how polarizing the trend can be.

