What are eating disorders? How to fight it? Find out here

Eating disorders are a group of psychological conditions that result in or trigger poor eating behaviours and patterns in people. It can lead to serious health conditions. Hence it is important to recognise them and seek professional help.

Find anyone or yourself around you stress eating? Can't eat food in a social situation? With the amount of pressure put on body image, diet and eating fads, more people suffer from eating disorders yearly. Unfortunately, many people are unaware of eating disorders and lack knowledge of how to manage them.

What are eating disorders? Eating disorders are a group of psychological conditions which result in or trigger poor eating behaviours and patterns in people. According to experts eating disorders can be caused due to a traumatic event or can be caused due to major hormonal changes such as post-partum or also be a part of a symptom of other psychological disorders such as obsessive, compulsive disorder, separation anxiety, ADHD, survivors' guilt and even incidents such as bullying and cyber shaming.

Here are the six types of eating disorders:

Anorexia Nervosa - Stemming from a frenzy-like obsession to check what you consume daily and being scared of getting an obese body image. Bulimia Nervosa - A continuous pattern of falling into extreme binge eating, usually triggered by personal factors and then going to extreme lengths to lose that weight. This can also affect your gut and bodily functions and be life-threatening. Binge-eating disorder - Overindulging frequently into eating that may or may not be because of an incident most probably acts as a coping mechanism or treating your mindset. Pica - Fidget response or a means with no possible cause. It can involve craving and chewing substances with no nutritional value, such as clay, ice, soil or paper. Rumination Disorder-A condition where an individual picks up food from their stomach, re-chews it, and swallows it again or spits the food out. It can occur within 30 minutes after every meal. Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder - Restricting specific types of food or consuming food that can cause nutritional loss or pain.

How to check for eating disorders: Pay close attention to drastic weight changes, triggers that make you fall into extreme eating or dieting patterns, constant preoccupation with food, body image or dieting or any symptoms mentioned above.

Winning over food disorders:

Acceptance: Once you identify any symptoms, you should know that you are not alone. Confront someone, and don't be afraid to reach out for help.

Practice Compassion and Kindness with oneself: The feelings of low confidence and inferiority must be confronted with compassion and kindness towards an individual's mind and body.

Seek Professional Help: Individuals suffering from eating disorders can also experience depression and anxiety. Hence it is important to seek professional help from the best psychologists and psychiatrists crucial to help navigate and considerably can help in living with confidence, secure body image and a healthy mind and body.

