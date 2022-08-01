Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for August 1 to August 7

Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is his Tarot prediction for August 1 to August 7.

Aries: THE SUN

One will feel happy from the start of the day and can have positive energy throughout the day. Today will be used by you to improve yourself. You will feel yourself changing mentally. Many

things will appear to change due to the shift in your energy. Risks related to work can lead to huge financial gains. You will start feeling positive towards your love life. There may be lack of

water in the body.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious Number:- 8

Taurus: ACE OF WANDS

Today is going to prove to be very beneficial and suitable for starting a new work. Accomplishment in big work will be possible due to help from people. Those whose government work is stalled can proceed. You can plan to change the decoration of the house. You will soon get a great opportunity to give your career a new direction. One can get commitment or marriage related proposal from spouse. Constipation may bother you.

Auspicious Color:- Pink

Auspicious Number:- 1

Gemini: THE HIGH PRIESTESS

One's influence in life seems to increase. It is necessary to observe whether this influence will bring positive changes in your life or make you negative. People will try to change you by considering the present only for their own benefit. The things that are being neglected by you in the present time can create a big problem mentally. There will be a hindrance in the work

done abroad; it will be good for you to stop this work for now. There will be changes in love life, but taking a decision keeping a vision. There may be problems like pain in the body and

stiffness in the shoulders.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious number:- 5

Cancer: THE HANGEDMAN

You're trying to draw more attention to yourself than anything else. By getting your thoughts right, your goals will be clear and you will also realize where you fell short in your efforts. Due to which efforts are likely to increase. You will feel secure because of the position you have got at the workplace, but try to get bigger by doing better work. Give yourself some more time to take decisions related to relationship or love life. Headache may increase.

Auspicious Color:- Green

Auspicious number:- 7

Leo: KING OF CUPS

Emotions seem to have an increasing influence in life, which may disrupt your work-related concentration. You will feel worried about family members. Everyone is capable of solving their

own problems. So don't waste your energy on unnecessary worries. One can get an opportunity to go abroad and do business. Due to ups and downs in married life, the decision of separation will be taken by the partner. Take care not to increase skin related disorders.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:- 4

Virgo: NINE OF CUPS

You will feel relieved to a great extent after getting a solution to a major problem. Today you have to pay attention to complete rest. You will feel tired physically and mentally. An important

work-related project will be seen progressing, due to which work-related anxiety will decrease. A marriage proposal received by a former acquaintance may be accepted by you. Indigestion

and vomiting may occur. Pay attention to your diet.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious number:- 2

Libra: THE CHARIOT

The way you are trying to move forward in life is in the right direction. Repeatedly discussing one's decision with others destroys your inner confidence. People who want to make property

purchase decisions will be familiar with qualified people. It will be necessary to invest money in present time to expand your business. But don't invest more money than you can afford.

Communication with spouse may stop due to some reason. Cough and sore throat will be very painful.

Auspicious Color:- Orange

Auspicious number:- 6

Scorpio: EIGHT OF SWORDS

Many obstacles from family members and your desire to meet their expectations are creating some sort of hurdle in moving forward. Try to proceed by giving importance to selected items

while observing properly. One can get stable financial source due to work related contract. Try to find out why the relationship is not getting resolved even after getting the commitment from the partner. Urine infection may be a problem.

Auspicious Color:- Grey

Auspicious number:- 3

Sagittarius: THE LOVERS

Time is with you; keep trying to make the most of it. Old stalled work seems to be progressing. Your focus will be more on family happiness, peace and happiness. Efforts can be made by you to make others progress along with you. People associated with art field will get sudden fame. You have to try to understand why you are attracted to other people even after every need is fulfilled by the partner. Sugar related problems may increase.

Auspicious Color:- Purple

Auspicious number:- 9

Capricorn: KNIGHT OF WANDS

You will feel physically weak from the beginning of the day. Due to increased stress on the mind, it is bad for your health as well. Try to change your thoughts towards things that you cannot control, only then will the stress go away. Youth will feel positive towards their career. Do not make any fuss about the relationship until the person is properly introduced. Stomach related infection is likely.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 4

Aquarius: TEN OF CUPS

Today may prove to be beneficial for those connected with work. People from whom you did not expect to get support, such people will try to join you. The relationship that was built up of

bitterness will be removed and efforts will be made by both parties to build good relations with each other again. Students have to pay attention to studies by maintaining concentration.

Efforts made by spouse for family and your progress will bring success. Dental problem can arise suddenly.

Auspicious Color:- Orange

Auspicious number:- 6

Pisces: KNIGHT OF PENTACLES

If you want to achieve a big goal then you have to put effort in the same way. There is a wide range in your expectations and efforts. Due to which you often feel angry with yourself. People

connected with stock market will get benefit but it will take more time to get benefit as expected. The partner will try to make the relationship better. Due to prolonged sitting work can cause swelling in feet.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious number:- 9