Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from January 30 to February 5

    How will the week ahead be for you? Will success find its way to you this week? Will your relationships witness turmoil? Read the weekly horoscope predictions for January 30 to February 5.

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from January 30 to February 5 AJR
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries

    Ganesha says the old wishes of Aries people will be fulfilled this week. Along with this many important works will also be completed. Financial benefits are possible. Be careful in dealing with people. Intimacy with elders will grow. There will be many opportunities to shine the business, but your negligence will keep the work going. Speaking the truth will do a lot. It is necessary to control the volatility of the mind.

    Taurus

    Ganesha says Taurus people will pave the way for fulfilling some wishes this week. New possibilities for profit will appear in the trade. The house will have a good atmosphere. There may be pain in one side of the head. Charity will arouse more interest in religion. The strange behavior of the brother can make the mind sad. There seems to be a lack of interest in economic yoga and spirituality. Work done in a hurry can cause damage. Any behavior of the child will cause pain.

    Gemini

    Ganesha says this week the inner qualities of Gemini people will expand and relationships with important people will be strengthened. At the same time, yoga is suddenly becoming a source of wealth. Creativity will flourish. You will be able to do wonders with your talent and talent. The direction of your thoughts will give you a new level. You will benefit from the elder's experience. Unnecessary arguments will hurt any member of the family. Wasting time in laziness will make the mind restless.

    Cancer

    Ganesha says this week seems to be a flexible time in career for people with Cancer. The expansion of the business will bring joy and increase in reputation. Any old forgotten investment will come in handy. Intelligence will develop but at the same time mental confusion may also increase. The financial situation will be good. There are signs of an increase in the influence of people doing the job. Success will come after a few setbacks in the workplace. Success can be found in important tasks.

    Lion

    Ganesha says Leo people will see far-reaching equations of many benefits in business this week. The opportunity to benefit from the elder will be received and love will grow. An old complex matter will be solved. The influence of employed people is a sign of growing. Careers will be appreciated and hard work will grow. Be careful that whatever you say can be presented in a twisted way.

    Virgo

    Ganesha says Virgos will find success this week by believing in themselves. Internal qualities will be appreciated. Foreign contacts will be beneficial. The sensitivity towards education will also increase. All happiness will fade due to worry of children. Unnecessarily small problems will seem to become monstrous. By someone, far-reaching and abundant benefits will be outlined. Your confidence will be maintained in adverse situations.

    Libra

    Ganesha says this week will be ups and downs at times for Libra natives; overall this week will give mixed results for you. Your respect will increase this week. Subordinate employees and colleagues will get full support. At the beginning of the week, the attitude of charity will increase. You can also plan an auspicious work this week. Your mind may be worried due to some negative news. This week you will have the happiness of offspring. Leg and back pain is possible.

    Scorpio

    Ganesha says this week will be successful for Scorpio people. Also, speech and intelligence will develop this week. New ways of income will happen for you this week. During this time the search for a big opportunity will be completed. At the beginning of the week, some things will be done without thinking and some will continue to be done consciously, leading to either the achievement of a goal or a unique gift of experience.

    Sagittarius

    Ganesha says an old relationship will be a source of joy for Sagittarius this week. High-level relationships will pave the way for far-reaching benefits. It is advisable for you not to react immediately and avoid showing unnecessary bravado. Any old investments made by you this week can benefit you. Experienced people will be contacted. Health may be weak.

    Capricorn

    Ganesha says Capricorns will have more expenses this week, but it will not matter because of good income. Fearlessness and thoughtfulness will increase. New hopes will bring joy. Enjoy real estate. Interest in charity, service and charity will increase. New contacts will be beneficial. There may be pain in the waist or back. Spousal support will remove all differences. There will be in good health.

    Aquarius

    Ganesha says this week the material happiness of Aquarius will increase. Also, your accurate assessment this week will bring you success. You will benefit from more diligence and understanding. Your health will have ups and downs this week. Your learning curve will increase your intellectual capacity. Discretion will increase. Someone's advice will pay off this week. There will be pain in legs and muscles.

    Pisces

    Ganesha says the beauty of Pisces will increase this week. Adverse situations will be overcome. Opponents will beat themselves at their own game. Some of your complicated work will be solved this week. Efforts made at the beginning of the week will be fruitful. Only the right path will lead to victory. New ideas would be appreciated. Religious interest will increase.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for January 30 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Google Doodle celebrates Boba Tea; Here is what you must know about it

    Google Doodle celebrates Boba Tea; learn how to make it, benefits and more

    Thyroid in children: Expert highlights the importance of early detection RBA

    Thyroid in children: Expert highlights the importance of early detection

    Why is morning walks important? Know some health benefits of Sunlight

    Why is morning walk important? Know some health benefits of sunlight

    Daily Horoscope for January 29 2023 Aries Leo Libra Virgo Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 29, 2023: Be cautious Aries, Taurus; good day for Leo

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for January 30 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: India sneaks past in a low-scoring thriller against New Zealand; netizens gladdened-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: India sneaks past in a low-scoring thriller; netizens gladdened

    Hockey World Cup 2023 Final, GER vs BEL: Germany edged Belgium on penalties to win 3rd championship, fans go crazy-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023 Final: Germany edges Belgium on penalties to win 3rd championship; wishes pour in

    Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, shot at by policeman, succumbs to bullet wounds

    Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, shot at by policeman, succumbs to bullet wounds

    ICC Womens U-19 T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG: India decimates England by 7 wickets, supporters delighted-ayh

    ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: India decimates England by 7 wickets; supporters delighted

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon