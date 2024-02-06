Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Wedding Season: Looking for lehenga's? Here's some exciting ideas for 2024 brides

    2024 Bridal Forecast: Emerging silhouettes defining the future of wedding fashion. As wedding season 2024 begins, brides are feverishly looking for a lehenga that would demonstrate her style sense, exude personality, and remain culturally relevant. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

    As wedding season 2024 kicks off, brides are scouting frantically for that lehenga that will stand testimony to their style sense, ooze charisma and still be rooted in their culture. While opulence and grandeur has ruled the wedding fashion for quite some time, it is slated to become more intricate, and intimate, with small elements showcasing the love between the bride and the groom. Brides are also including keepsakes in their bridal attires- from their grandmother’s odhni to heirloom jewellery to mom’s repurposed handloom saree. 

    They become a part of not just the wedding dress but the trousseau as well. These timeless pieces create a deeper meaning to the bonds the girl has had in her life, even as she steps into the new phase. Demonstrating the rich heritage and grandeur of Indian culture, bridal fashion in 2024 will be a mix of contemporary and traditional.

    Parallelly, the wedding palette is becoming more versatile as it revives traditional colours, daring pop colours, and new metallic tones. In 2024 bridal attires in icy pastels like cucumber, dew, pink and lavender will be popular for day weddings in spring. Beige is also emerging as a subtle color for the minimalist bride as it is popular amongst eminent designers. Experimentation will be seen in events like haldi, mehndi, sangeet as they are usually fun and intimate. 

    For such events, pop palette will become the go to choice for brides. The monochromatic red returns to weddings, and this dominant expression will go well with antique and stone studded jewellery for the bride who wants all eyes on her. 

    In terms of silhouettes, timeless classics remain in preference for the main event, whereas supporting events provide the perfect canvas for experimentation. Witness the rise of dhoti triage, a fusion of traditional dhotis with contemporary styling. Draped skirts make a statement, offering a modern twist to the conventional silhouettes. We observe a strong mermaid core influence that is reshaping the traditional lehengas and saree drapes.

    Here are the silhouettes set to rule in 2024:
    Traditional and opulent:     Classical lehenga cholis and saris remain the go-to choices for the main wedding event. These iconic silhouettes exude elegance and tradition, embodying the essence of Indian bridal attire. Expect to see the lehenga’s get more patch worked and opulent in borders, with W-curve blouse cuts or brause (bra-blouse) coordinates.

    Mermaid Core Influence: The allure of mermaid silhouettes is making waves in Indian weddings. Brides embrace the mermaid core influence with fishtail skirts and scale-like sequined embellishments that combine with crisp sheer layers. This trend adds a whimsical and fairy-tale charm to the bridal look.

    Sheer Layers for Summer Chic: As the temperatures rise, so does the popularity of sheer layers. Summer weddings see a surge in outfits featuring delicate sheer fabrics like silk organza and chiffon, providing a breezy and ethereal feel. The interplay of translucency adds a touch of romance and mild drama to the bridal ensemble.

    Chugha Jackets for Winter Weddings: Winter weddings call for cozy yet opulent ensembles. Enter the heavily embellished chugha jackets that become the epitome of winter wedding fashion. These jackets, adorned with intricate details in front, offer both warmth and style, making a bold statement against the winter backdrop.

    In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian wedding fashion, decor, colours and silhouettes play a pivotal role in defining the bride’s style and personality. From timeless classics to daring experiments, each expression contributes to the narrative of a modern Indian bride. As each bride chooses a silhouette that goes well with her own style sense, 2024 trends will give a wide choice to everyone.

    -Anuradha Chandrashekar, Co-founder & Chief Creator, ICH NEXT
     

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 5:55 PM IST
