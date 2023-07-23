Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Waste management to Natural Repellants: 7 effective tips to keep Bugs away from your home and surroundings

    Discover these seven tips to create a bug-free living space. Learn how to repel bugs naturally, seal entry points, and implement proper waste management to maintain a pest-free environment for you and your family.

    Waste management to Natural Repellants: 7 effective tips to keep Bugs away from your home and surroundings MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 5:38 PM IST

    Keeping bugs away is essential for a comfortable and pest-free living environment. Insects and pests can not only be annoying but also carry diseases and cause damage to property. By following certain tips, you can significantly reduce the presence of bugs and pests in and around your home. Adopting a proactive approach to bug prevention will create a more pleasant living environment for you and your family while minimizing the risk of bug-related health issues and property damage.

    Here are seven effective tips to keep bugs away from your home and surroundings:

    1. Maintain Cleanliness

    Bugs are attracted to food scraps, spills, and crumbs. Regularly clean countertops, floors, and dining areas to eliminate food sources that attract pests. Make sure to clean up any spills promptly and store food in airtight containers.

    2. Proper Waste Management

    Dispose of garbage properly and in sealed bins. Keeping garbage covered and taking it out regularly reduces the chances of attracting bugs, especially flies and roaches.

    3. Seal Entry Points

    Bugs can find their way into your home through small cracks, gaps, and openings. Seal any potential entry points in walls, windows, and doors to prevent bugs from entering your living space.

    4. Repair Leaks

    Moisture attracts insects like mosquitoes and termites. Fix any leaky pipes, faucets, or roofs promptly to eliminate potential breeding grounds for bugs.

    5. Use Screens and Mesh

    Install screens on doors and windows to keep flying insects like mosquitoes and flies outside while allowing fresh air to circulate indoors.

    6. Natural Repellents

    Consider using natural insect repellents like citronella, lavender, or eucalyptus oil. These scents are known to repel bugs and can be used in candles, diffusers, or as sprays.

    7. Professional Pest Control

    If you're dealing with a severe infestation, it's best to seek professional pest control services. Pest control experts can effectively identify the pests and use safe and targeted methods to eliminate them from your home.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 5:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Inclusive Conversations: 7 tips for talking to someone with Down Syndrome MSW EAI

    Inclusive Conversations: 7 tips for talking to someone with Down Syndrome

    Weight Management to Heart health: 7 health benefits of Asparagus ATG EAI

    Weight Management to Heart health: 7 health benefits of Asparagus

    Monsoon Magic: Explore India's top 7 coastal destinations for a serene getaway MSW EAI

    Monsoon Magic: Explore India's top 7 coastal destinations for a serene getaway

    Supporting bone health to regulating blood sugar: 7 health benefits of eating baby corn ATG EAI

    Supporting bone health to regulating blood sugar: 7 health benefits of eating baby corn

    Digestive health to heart health: 5 benefits of eating Lettuce ATG EAI

    Digestive health to heart health: 5 benefits of eating Lettuce

    Recent Stories

    Peace unlikely in Manipur with Biren Singh as CM; PM must act now: Congress

    Peace unlikely in Manipur with Biren Singh as CM; PM must act now: Congress

    5 smart gadgets you should have to simplify your life mis

    5 smart gadgets you should have to simplify your life

    Inclusive Conversations: 7 tips for talking to someone with Down Syndrome MSW EAI

    Inclusive Conversations: 7 tips for talking to someone with Down Syndrome

    Weight Management to Heart health: 7 health benefits of Asparagus ATG EAI

    Weight Management to Heart health: 7 health benefits of Asparagus

    Monsoon Magic: Explore India's top 7 coastal destinations for a serene getaway MSW EAI

    Monsoon Magic: Explore India's top 7 coastal destinations for a serene getaway

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon