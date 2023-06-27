Want to relish mangoes without any hassle? Know what mistakes to avoid

Mangoes are everyone’s favourite summer fruit. These delicious fruits can be made into various delicacies. Know what not to do when wanting to relish mangoes without any hassle. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

The King of Fruits, mango is something people eagerly waiting for since the onset of summer. Mango is used to prepare several delicious delicacies like mango sorbet, mango pudding, mango gelato, mango ice cream, and many others. There are various kinds of mangoes that grow in different parts of India.

Apart from being delicious, it also has nutrients including minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that hydrate the body and protect it from disease during the hot months. This seasonal fruit is something you can’t resist.

There is no one technique to eat this fruit. However, here are some mistakes you can avoid when relishing mangoes:

Improper storage

Not properly storing mangoes can affect the quality and ripening process. Do not refrigerate unripe mangoes, it can hinder its ripening process. Once ripe, they can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days to maintain freshness.

Buying Unripe Mangoes

It’s crucial to choose ripe mangoes for optimal flavour. Look for mangoes that are slightly soft to the touch and have a fruity aroma near the stem, they are the properly ripped ones.

Cutting incorrectly

Always cut mangoes vertically, otherwise, they might go to waste. Slice the mango vertically along the flat pit, avoiding the pointed pit. Then, cut a crisscross pattern into the flesh without piercing the skin. This will make it easier to scoop out the mango cubes.

Don’t consume mangoes early morning

Eating mangoes early in the morning can make you feel hungry all day. It can also lead to an upset stomach or digestive issues because of its high fibre content and natural sugars.

Eat mango with nuts

Having almonds with mangoes as a mid-morning or evening snack will help control blood sugar levels from rising.

Disregarding Mango Varieties

Different mangoes come with their unique taste and texture. Don’t limit yourself to one, explore the diverse types like Alphonso, Kesar, or Tommy Atkins.

