Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to relish mangoes without any hassle? Know what mistakes to avoid

    Mangoes are everyone’s favourite summer fruit. These delicious fruits can be made into various delicacies. Know what not to do when wanting to relish mangoes without any hassle. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Want to relish mangoes without any hassle? Know what mistakes to avoid MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    The King of Fruits, mango is something people eagerly waiting for since the onset of summer. Mango is used to prepare several delicious delicacies like mango sorbet, mango pudding, mango gelato, mango ice cream, and many others. There are various kinds of mangoes that grow in different parts of India.

    Apart from being delicious, it also has nutrients including minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that hydrate the body and protect it from disease during the hot months. This seasonal fruit is something you can’t resist.

    ALSO READ: Why do people love Bengaluru? Woman reveals 'real' reason; sparks online discussion

    There is no one technique to eat this fruit. However, here are some mistakes you can avoid when relishing mangoes:

    Improper storage

    Not properly storing mangoes can affect the quality and ripening process. Do not refrigerate unripe mangoes, it can hinder its ripening process. Once ripe, they can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days to maintain freshness.

    Buying Unripe Mangoes

    It’s crucial to choose ripe mangoes for optimal flavour. Look for mangoes that are slightly soft to the touch and have a fruity aroma near the stem, they are the properly ripped ones.

    Cutting incorrectly

    Always cut mangoes vertically, otherwise, they might go to waste. Slice the mango vertically along the flat pit, avoiding the pointed pit. Then, cut a crisscross pattern into the flesh without piercing the skin. This will make it easier to scoop out the mango cubes.

    Don’t consume mangoes early morning

    Eating mangoes early in the morning can make you feel hungry all day. It can also lead to an upset stomach or digestive issues because of its high fibre content and natural sugars.

    Eat mango with nuts

    Having almonds with mangoes as a mid-morning or evening snack will help control blood sugar levels from rising.

    Disregarding Mango Varieties

    Different mangoes come with their unique taste and texture. Don’t limit yourself to one, explore the diverse types like Alphonso, Kesar, or Tommy Atkins.

    ALSO READ: Walnuts, all-season nutritious nut: Know health benefits and easy recipes

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for June 27 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for June 27 2023 Aries Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 27, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Libra; difficult day for Leo

    Why do people love Bengaluru? Woman reveals 'real' reason; sparks online discussion AJR

    Why do people love Bengaluru? Woman reveals 'real' reason; sparks online discussion

    Amid crackdown, porn platform seeks govt help to make 'porn normal and boring' AJR

    Amid crackdown, porn platform seeks govt help to make 'porn normal and boring'

    Walnuts, all-season nutritious nut: Know health benefits and easy recipes MSW

    Walnuts, all-season nutritious nut: Know health benefits and easy recipes

    Recent Stories

    Kombucha to Yoghurt: 6 superfoods to have healthy gut daily vma

    Kombucha to Yoghurt: 6 superfoods to have healthy gut daily

    Numerology Prediction for June 27 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for June 27 2023 Aries Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 27, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Libra; difficult day for Leo

    Yevgeniy Prigozhin The Chechen leader who stood up to 'put down' Wagner

    The Chechen leader who stood up to 'put down' Wagner

    Where is Vladimir Putin? What will Russian president, Wagner do next? Key questions after aborted mutiny snt

    Where is Vladimir Putin? What will Russian president, Wagner do next? Key questions after aborted mutiny

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon