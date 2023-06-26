Walnuts, all-season nutritious nut: Know health benefits and easy recipes

Walnuts have high nutritional value with omega-3 fatty acids, heart-healthy fats, protein, fibre, and vitamins. You can put walnuts in easy-to-make recipes, and increase both taste and nutrient content in them. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Health and taste collide in walnuts. They are tiny powerhouses packed with nutritional value like antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. It’s extremely easy to harness the goodness of this superfood in your daily diet. This is an easy-to-store all-season nut.

Health Benefit

Excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids

It also offers heart-healthy fats, protein, fibre, and vitamins (including vitamin B60 and antioxidants.

Munching on this crunchy nut on a daily basis may reduce the risk of heart disease, improve brain health, ensure a healthy gut, and help in weight management.

As per Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)'s Eat Right During Covid-19 guidelines foods with omega-, zinc, selenium, protein and vitamin B help maintain a healthy immune system and play a role in our body's healing and recovery. All of which are present in walnuts.

Easy recipes

Stuffing for Sandwiches

High-quality walnuts when toasted provide a nutty flavour and enhance the overall taste and nutritional value of your meals. They add a satisfying crunch and elevate your culinary creations.

Garnish for Salads and Desserts

Apart from increasing nutrition value, sprinkling these finely ground walnuts on top of your salads, add a delightful crunch and nutty flavour to your favourite greens. For desserts like cakes, muffins, or ice cream, use whole or chopped walnuts as an irresistible topping.

Smoothie for a Nutrient Boost Boost the nutritional value of your favourite smoothies by incorporating walnuts with milk or yogurt, honey, and your choice of fruits or flavours. It will not only provide a creamy texture but also boost your energy levels with its high protein, fibre content and healthy fats in your beverage.

Storage

Walnuts can easily remain fresh at home provided you store them away from moisture, light, and warmth. Shelled or unshelled, they can be kept in a resealable bag or an airtight container, and be placed in the refrigerator based on the period of use.

