Become professional sleep intern! Wakefit is offering upto Rs 10 Lakh for sleeping 8 hours per day

    Wakefit is offering a unique internship program where you can get paid for sleeping. The Professional Sleep Intern program is a dream opportunity for those passionate about sleep and looking to work with a company that prioritizes rest.

    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 6:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

    Consider being compensated to do what you enjoy most: sleep. Seems too wonderful to be true? Wakefit, the top brand in India for home and sleep solutions, is going to make your dream come true. Joining their unique Professional Sleep Intern program is an opportunity to work for a company that values rest just as much as you do, making it more than just another internship. Are you prepared to start working at the most cosy job you've ever had?

    For those who are enthusiastic about sleep and want to work for a firm that prioritises rest in all they do, the Professional Sleep Intern program is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. A thorough job description has been posted by the organisation on LinkedIn, a social networking site.

    Title of Position: Expert Sleep Assistant
    Location: Work From Bed (WFB)
    Time frame: two months
    Allowance: INR 1 Lakh to INR 10 Lakh

    Job responsibilities:

    • Sleeping diligently and regularly for 8-9 hours per night
    • One major benefit is being able to take a 20-minute power sleep during the day.
    • Arriving at the designated (bed)time each night in the comfort of your own home and using the complimentary mattress that Wakefit offered
    • Sometimes sleeping hours on the weekends may need to be increased in order to attain longer KPIs.
    • participating in seminars led by seasoned "sleep mentors" to increase their prospects of becoming "sleep champions."

    Qualifications:

    • 22+ years of sleep-loving evidence
    • a bachelor's or master's degree in any field, but a doctorate in sleep quota compliance

    Compensation:

    • Rs 1 Lakh for every selected sleep intern
    • Up to Rs 10 Lakh for the sleep intern promoted to “Sleep Champion” of the year

    ​​​​​​​How to Apply?

    If you’re interested in becoming a Professional Sleep Intern at Wakefit, check their LinkedIn page and apply.

