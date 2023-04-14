Vishu 2023: Major Lord Krishna temples in Kerala to witness Vishu celebration!!

Vishu marks the first day of the astronomical year and hence Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna, are worshipped as they are considered the ‘God of Time’.

Vishu is that time for the people of Kerala, where the society hopes for a better and more cheerful year awaiting ahead. As per the Kerala tradition, Vishu marks the sun's transit into the Meda Raasi. Vishu, which means "equal" in Sanskrit, is a celebration that also marks the end of the spring equinox.

According to the religious significance, Vishu marks the first day of the astronomical year and hence Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna, are worshipped as they are considered the ‘God of Time’. The demon Narakasura is said to have been killed on this day by Lord Krishna, which is why Krishna idols are kept for the Vishukkani.

At the same time, Vishu is celebrated with much pomp and pleasure at several Krishna temples in Kerala. Thousands of devotees flock to the temples to have a glance at the beautifully decorated Lord Krishna. This year, Vishu falls on the 15th of April.

Here is a list of some major Krishna temples that one should visit during Vishu:

1. Sree Krishna Temple, Guruvayoor

The Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayoor of Thrissur district is the most important temple in Kerala dedicated to Lord Sree Krishna. The temple is often referred to as 'Vaikuntha on Earth' or 'Bhuloka Vaikuntha'.

The main form of the idol is a four-armed standing Vishnu holding a lotus with a Tulasi garland, the discus Sudarshana, the mace Kaumodaki, and the conch Panchajanya. This picture depicts the form of Vishnu as it was revealed to Vasudeva and Devaki, the parents of Krishna, shortly after his birth.

The main festivals of this temple are the 10-day festival in the Malayalam month of Kumbham starting with flag hoisting on Pooyam star, Krishna Janmashtami (Birthday of Krishna) in the month of Chingam, Ekadashi (11th day) in the shukla paksha (bright fortnight) in the month of Vrischikam, popularly called as the Guruvayur Ekadashi and Vishu.

The early morning hours of 2.30 AM to 3.30 AM are when Guruvayur Sree Krishna Swamy Temple offers Vishu Kani darshanam.

2. Thirupalkadal Sreekrishnaswamy Temple

The Thirupalkadal Sreekrishnaswamy Temple is one of the oldest Hindu temples in India and is located in the village of Keezhperoor, Thiruvananthapuram, where the god Vishnu (also known as Krishna) is worshipped. The main image is a four-armed standing Vishnu holding a lotus with a garland of holy basil, the discus Sudarshana Chakra, the mace Kaumodaki, and the conch Panchajanyam.

Offering your prayers at the Thirupalkadal Sreekrishnaswamy temple is regarded as an auspicious method to commemorate Vishu. This temple has been referred to as one of the 108 Divya Deshams or holy abodes by the famous Tamil Alvar gurus.

3. Ambalappuzha Sri Krishna Temple

This temple is located at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha district of Kerala. According to legend, the local king Chembakasserry Pooradam Thirunal-Devanarayanan Thampuran constructed the temple in the year 15 AD. It is one of Travancore's top seven temples.

Ambalappuzha's idol is compared to Vishnu in his Parthasarthi form, holding a whip in his right hand and a conch in his left. It is said that Lord Guruvayoorappan visits the temple every day to accept the payasam offering, a sweet pudding made out of rice and milk.

Ambalapuzha Sree Krishna Temple is visited daily by hundreds of devotees for darshan of Lord Krishna.

4. Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple

Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple which is dedicated to Lord Krishna is worshipped as Parthasarthy (Arjun's charioteer'). This temple is constructed in the Kerala style of architecture and is one of the 'Divya Desams', the 108 temples of Vishnu revered by the Alvar saints.

One of the five ancient Kerala shrines associated with the Mahabharata epic, where it is thought that each of the five Pandavas erected a temple, Aranmula was constructed by the Pandava prince Arjuna. It is one of the most significant Krishna temples in Kerala.

According to legend, Arjuna constructed this shrine as an atonement for killing Karna on the battlefield, which went against the dharma of not killing an enemy who is not armed. It is also believed that here, Vishnu revealed the knowledge of creation to the god Brahma, from whom the Madhu-Kaitabha demons stole the Vedas.

The temple is open from 4 am to 11:00 am and 5 pm to 8 pm and is administered by the Travancore Devaswom Board of the Government of Kerala. The town and temple during Vishu are treated to a stunning fireworks display that the entire neighbourhood may enjoy.

5. Chelamattom Sree Krishna Temple

Chelamattom Sree Krishna Temple is located at Chelamattom on Perumbavoor – Kalady road in Ernakulam district. Sree Krishna and Narasimha are the two primary deities worshipped in the temple. Chelamattom Sree Krishna Swamy can be seen in the direction of the east. In the temple, Karkidaka Vavu Bali holds a prominent position.

History states that at first, Narasimha's prathishta was all that was present in the shrine. Sree Krishna idol was retrieved from the Periyar River and consecrated in the temple.

The temple is well-known for its Pithru Karmam (rituals connected to the souls of the dead). This is because the Sankalpam of Sri Krishna here is the form in which he had resided in Yamapuri – the abode of Yama, the Hindu god of death.

