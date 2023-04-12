When is Vishu 2023? Distribute money, eating sadhya, significance of Vishu Kani-know more about the festival

Vishu 2023: Vishu is the first day of the Malayalam calendar and the start of the Kerala New Year. In Kerala, there is a lot of excitement for Vishu. Check the date here and everything you need to know about the festival.

Vishu is mostly observed in Kerala, sections of Karnataka such as Mangalore and Kanyakumari in coastal Tamil Nadu. It is celebrated as the first day of the month of Medam, which is the first month in the Malayalee astrological calendar. The holiday is celebrated throughout India under many names, such as Bihu in Assam, Puthendu in Tamil Nadu, Vishua Sankranti in Orissa, Poila Baisakh in West Bengal and Baisakhi in Punjab. According to the Gregorian calendar, every year, it falls on the 14th or 15th of April.

Importance of the Vishu

The event marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar-solar calendar. Although it is known differently in each state, the practises and traditions followed to bring wealth and good luck into the New Year.

When is Vishu 2023?

According to the English calendar, Vishu usually falls in the second week of April. This year it will be celebrated on Saturday, the 15th of April.

Also Read: When is Puthandu 2023? Know history, significance and celebration of Tamil New Year

Decorate the House

People clean their houses just a day before the celebration since it is considered in India that a clean house and surroundings bring in more excellent fortune. People decorate the gate with flower garlands, banana trees, and rangoli on the morning of Vishu. Many of the residences put colourful lights after dark.

Vishu Kani:

The head woman in the household, usually the wife, prepares a large pot in which she preserves coconuts, a gold ornament, a variety of seasonal fruits, a Konnappo flower, rice, fresh lemon, a holy book, a silver cup with money, and a new piece of cloth the night before the festival. This pot is placed in front of a unique mirror known as valkkanadi and a garlanded idol of Sri Krishna surrounded by lighted oil diyas. The women's preparation is called as "Kani-Kanal."

It is usual for the head of the household to see the Kani first thing after waking up on the day of Vishupulari since it represents the Lord's divine sight with the Vishu Kani. The Vishu Kanal is the name given to this site. Following this, other family members are brought in blindfolded to see the Kani. "Seeing the Kani" is said to be fortunate, bringing wealth and good fortune to family members and the home for the entire year.

Also Read: When is Baisakhi 2023? Know Date, significance, importance, of the Sikh New Year

Wearing new clothes and Gold jewellery:

People buy new outfits for their family members and relatives. It is also customary to wear something new on the celebration day. While visiting and greeting friends and relatives in the evening, males generally wear traditional mundu, and women wear a Kasavu sari and Gold jewellery.

Eat Sadhya with family and friends:

Sadhya is served on a freshly harvested plantain leaf. Sadhya, which translates to feast in Malayali, is often composed of 24-28 vegetarian food dishes. Plain boiled rice is served with a range of curries such as avial, kaalan, parippu, thoran, pachadi, sambar, rasam, koottukari, erissery, banana chips, pickles, buttermilk, papadam, banana, and so on, as well as 3-4 varieties of sweet dishes. People consume Kanji in the morning, prepared with rice, coconut milk, and spices. On Vishu Pulari, family members, friends, and relatives gather to eat Sadhya as a form of celebration.

Also Read: When is Poila Baisakh 2023? Know when to celebrate, date, significance of the New Year festivities

Distributing money:

Following the customary practice of viewing the Kani, the older family member offers money or silver goods as gifts to the children known as "Vishu kaineetam," and the younger ones touch the elders' feet and get their blessing. The family's senior members also give money to the destitute, staff, and renters of the house. It is the concept that sharing your riches with your loved ones, the impoverished, and the needy will expand in plenty.

Visiting temple of worship

People visit the holy destinations of Sabarimala, Guruvayoor, and Padmanabha on Vishu to pray and seek the Lord's grace for an auspicious year ahead. Many people go to their local temples to pray to the Lord and ask for his blessings for a joyful and fruitful new year.

Vishu Padakkam

In Malayalam, firecrackers are called Padakkam. The primary custom of Vishu Padakkam is to explode crackers immediately after sighting the Vishu Kani, which represents joyfully embracing and enjoying the New Year. The significance of the occasion is demonstrated by the Malayalis letting off more firecrackers during Vishu than Diwali.



