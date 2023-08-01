Vegan raw food influencer Zhanna Samsonova's death due to 'starvation' sparks concerns over extreme diets

A 39-year-old vegan influencer named Zhanna Samsonova has died reportedly of starvation after years of subsisting entirely on a raw vegan diet.

Zhanna Samsonova, a 39-year-old vegan influencer known for promoting raw foods on social media, reportedly died of starvation after following a raw vegan diet for at least a decade. The Russian national, who went by the name Zhanna D'Art online, had been subsisting solely on raw vegan foods for years, but her extreme dietary choices eventually took a toll on her health.

According to local media reports, Samsonova sought medical treatment during a tour in Southeast Asia but passed away on July 21. Her friend revealed that she appeared exhausted and had swollen legs oozing lymph when they met in Sri Lanka. She was advised to seek treatment but unfortunately did not survive.

"A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted, with swollen legs oozing lymph," one friend told Newsflash. "They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified."

Her friend added, "I lived one floor above her and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn't make it."

While her mother mentioned a "cholera-like infection" as the cause of death, the official reason remains undisclosed. However, it is suspected that her extreme dieting and the stress it placed on her body contributed to her demise.

For the last seven years, Samsonova's diet mainly consisted of giant, sweet jackfruit, and durian, notorious for its custardy meat and pungent odor. She raved about the transformation she experienced both mentally and physically due to her strict eating regimen, expressing her love for the "new me" she had become.

Using her social media presence, she spread her doctrine of a raw diet, inspiring others to follow a similar path.

The untimely death of vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova has ignited a wider discussion about the potential dangers associated with extreme diets, especially those lacking essential nutrients. Health experts and nutritionists emphasize that restrictive eating plans can lead to malnutrition and severe health problems, even if individuals feel better and undergo personal transformations.

Zhanna Samsonova's passing serves as a poignant reminder of the significance of making informed and balanced dietary choices. Experts strongly advise consulting healthcare professionals and nutritionists before adopting any restrictive diet to ensure it fulfills vital nutritional needs. While social media influencers hold sway, it is vital to approach health advice cautiously and prioritize evidence-based information.

As the online community grieves the loss of Zhanna Samsonova, there exists an opportunity for constructive discourse on promoting balanced diets, sound nutritional practices, and responsible content on social media platforms. Such tragedies can heighten society's awareness of the potential repercussions of extreme dietary trends and empower individuals to make well-informed and sustainable decisions for their overall well-being.