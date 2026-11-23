If you want prosperity and no financial problems in your house, pay attention to your kitchen. Never let the boxes of some items get empty. Discover which two kitchen essentials should never be left empty to invite prosperity.

It is normal for items used daily in the kitchen to get empty. Salt, sugar, oil, tamarind, etc., get empty one by one. But according to Vastu Shastra and traditional beliefs, the boxes of two important items in the kitchen should never be kept completely empty. What are those two items? How should they be kept? Here is the information.

Do not empty the salt box

Salt has a special significance in the kitchen. According to Vastu and traditional beliefs, the salt box in the house should not be completely empty. You should fill new salt before it gets empty. Especially on Tuesdays and Fridays, it is believed that filling the salt box without keeping it empty is auspicious.

It is said that storing salt in a ceramic jar is good. Also, there is a custom to put four cloves in the salt box. By doing this, the negative energy in the house goes away, and a positive atmosphere is created. There will be no shortage of money in the house, and wealth will always be there.

Keep the tamarind box full

Tamarind plays an important role in cooking. According to traditional beliefs, the tamarind box in the house should also not be completely empty. Many times when the box gets empty, we think we will fill it tomorrow and leave it. But do not make that mistake. Add new tamarind to the box before it gets empty. Make a habit of storing tamarind in a glass jar or ceramic box. Keeping the tamarind box full is considered an auspicious sign for prosperity and peace in the house.

Pay attention to these small things

The kitchen is a symbol of the prosperity and health of the house. So make a habit of keeping essential items in adequate quantities in the kitchen. Following Vastu beliefs brings happiness and peace to the house.