Valentine's Week 2025: Full List of Dates and Celebrations

Get ready for Valentine's Week 2025! Check out the full list of dates and celebrations from Feb 7 to Feb 14.

We all know that Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14th. This day is special for every couple, and they eagerly await it. They celebrate this day in a special way with their partner. Valentine's Day is not one one-day celebration rather it's celebrated the whole week. Couples express their love on different days in different forms.

Valentine’s Week 2025: Schedule of Dates and Celebrations

Valentine’s Week 2025 is the perfect time to celebrate love in all its forms. Starting from February 7th with Rose Day, the week includes special days like Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, and more, leading up to Valentine’s Day on February 14th. Each day offers a unique way to express affection, making the entire week a wonderful celebration of romance and friendship.

Here's the Full List of Valentine's Week 2025 Celebrations:

Rose Day (February 7): Valentine’s week starts with this special day where couples give red roses to each other.

Propose Day (February 8): This is the second day of Valentine's week, and on this day, partners propose to each other to make the other one a part of their life.

Chocolate Day (February 9) : The third day of this special week is celebrated as Chocolate Day, where couples give chocolates to each other.

Teddy Day (February 10): On the 4th day, partners give cute and adorable teddy bears to their loved ones to make them feel special.

Promise Day (February 11): On this day, which occurs on the fifth day of Valentine's week, couples make promises to each other to stay together forever.

Hug Day (February 12) : On this day, couples express their love and affection through warm, comforting hugs, strengthening their bond.

Kiss Day (February 13): Couples celebrate their love with a sweet kiss, symbolizing deep affection, passion, and emotional connection.

Valentine's Day (February 14): The grand finale of Valentine's week, where couples exchange heartfelt gifts, and cards, and celebrate their love.

