Valentine's Week 2025: Full List of Dates and Celebrations

Get ready for Valentine's Week 2025! Check out the full list of dates and celebrations from Feb 7 to Feb 14.
 

Valentine's Week 2025: Full List of Dates and Celebrations NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 11:45 AM IST

We all know that Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14th. This day is special for every couple, and they eagerly await it. They celebrate this day in a special way with their partner. Valentine's Day is not one one-day celebration rather it's celebrated the whole week. Couples express their love on different days in different forms.

Valentine’s Week 2025: Schedule of Dates and Celebrations

Valentine’s Week 2025 is the perfect time to celebrate love in all its forms. Starting from February 7th with Rose Day, the week includes special days like Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, and more, leading up to Valentine’s Day on February 14th. Each day offers a unique way to express affection, making the entire week a wonderful celebration of romance and friendship.

Valentine's Week 2025: Full List of Dates and Celebrations NTI

Here's the Full List of Valentine's Week 2025 Celebrations:

  • Rose Day (February 7): Valentine’s week starts with this special day where couples give red roses to each other.
  • Propose Day (February 8): This is the second day of Valentine’s week, and on this day, partners propose to each other to make the other one a part of their life.
  • Chocolate Day (February 9): The third day of this special week is celebrated as Chocolate Day, where couples give chocolates to each other.
  • Teddy Day (February 10): On the 4th day, partners give cute and adorable teddy bears to their loved ones to make them feel special.
  • Promise Day (February 11): On this day, which occurs on the fifth day of Valentine’s week, couples make promises to each other to stay together forever.
  • Hug Day (February 12): On this day, couples express their love and affection through warm, comforting hugs, strengthening their bond.
  • Kiss Day (February 13): Couples celebrate their love with a sweet kiss, symbolizing deep affection, passion, and emotional connection.
  • Valentine's Day (February 14): The grand finale of Valentine’s week, where couples exchange heartfelt gifts, and cards, and celebrate their love.

ALSO READ PHOTOS: 7 Gorgeous saree looks of Kajal Aggarwal you need to see


 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Caring for HIV-Positive Mothers After Birth: Breastfeeding and Health Considerations RBA

Caring for HIV-Positive Mothers After Birth: Breastfeeding and Health Considerations

Met Gala 2025: Dress code revealed for fashion's biggest night- Here's what we know NTI

Met Gala 2025: Dress code revealed for fashion's biggest night– Here's what we know

World Nutella Day 2025 7 yummy dishes you must try with your family Recipes here RBA

World Nutella Day 2025: 7 yummy dishes you must try with your family | Recipes here

What is Aspergillosis? A Guide to Fungal Infections and Their Risks RBA

What is Aspergillosis? A Guide to Fungal Infections and Their Risks

World Cancer Day: How common is breast cancer in women under 40; read details RBA

World Cancer Day: How common is breast cancer in women under 40; read details

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu govt announces special buses for Chennai, Bengaluru and more - Book NOW! gcw

Tamil Nadu govt announces special buses for Chennai, Bengaluru and more - Book NOW!

Top 7 medical colleges in India for aspiring doctors iwh

Top 7 medical colleges in India for aspiring doctors

LIC to Aditya Bir 6 Stocks you should buy for high returns NTI

LIC to Aditya Birla: 6 Stocks you should buy for high returns

Winter chill grips Srinagar at -2 degrees Celsius; Tourists flock to enjoy snowy landscapes anr

Winter chill grips Srinagar at -2 degrees Celsius; Tourists flock to enjoy snowy landscapes

Hyderabad to Bengaluru in 2 hours? Bullet train project to transform travel gcw

Hyderabad to Bengaluru in 2 hours? Bullet train project to transform travel

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon