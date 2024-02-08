Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Valentine's Day 2024: 'Tum Hi Ho' to 'Tum Mile', 5 romantic songs to dedicate your partner

    Here are five Bollywood romantic songs that you can dedicate to your loved ones.

    Valentine's Day 2024: 'Tum Hi Ho' to 'Tum Mile', 5 romantic songs to dedicate your partner
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

    Music has the power to evoke strong emotions and memories. When you dedicate a song to your loved one, it creates an emotional connection that resonates deeply with both of you, allowing you to express feelings that words alone may not fully capture. Bollywood romantic songs are sure to convey your love and affection to your loved one in a memorable and meaningful way. Here are five Bollywood romantic songs that you can dedicate to your loved ones.

    'Tum Hi Ho' from 'Aashiqui 2'

    This soulful ballad beautifully expresses the depth of love and devotion, making it a perfect choice for dedicating to your special someone.

    'Pehla Nasha' from 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'

    This iconic romantic song captures the magic and excitement of falling in love for the first time, making it a heartfelt dedication to your loved one.

    'Tum Se Hi' from 'Jab We Met'

    With its melodious tune and romantic lyrics, "Tum Se Hi" celebrates the feeling of being deeply connected to your loved one, making it an ideal choice for dedicating to them.

    'Dekha Ek Khwab' from 'Silsila'

    This classic romantic song is filled with passion and longing, making it a perfect dedication to express your love and admiration for your partner.

    'Tum Mile' from 'Tum Mile' 

    This romantic track beautifully captures the essence of love and companionship, making it a heartfelt dedication to your loved one, especially during moments of togetherness and nostalgia.

