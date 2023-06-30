Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vada Pao to Kolhapuri Chicken: 7 famous dishes of Maharashtra

    Explore the tantalizing world of Maharashtra's famous foods! From the iconic Vada Pao to the fiery Kolhapuri Chicken, indulge in a culinary journey through the diverse flavors and aromatic spices of this western Indian state.

    Vada Pao to Kolhapuri Chicken: 7 famous dishes of Maharashtra ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    Maharashtra, a state in western India, is not just known for its rich history and vibrant cities but also for its delectable culinary heritage. The diverse flavors, aromatic spices, and unique cooking techniques make Maharashtra a paradise for food enthusiasts. From street food to elaborate Maharashtrian thalis, the state offers a gastronomic journey that tantalizes the taste buds. Join us as we delve into the famous foods of Maharashtra, uncovering the essence of this culinary haven.

    Vada Pav - The Iconic Street Snack
    Vada Pav, often referred to as the "Indian burger," is Maharashtra's most beloved street food. It consists of a deep-fried potato dumpling (vada) sandwiched between a bun (pav), accompanied by spicy chutneys. This humble yet flavorful snack captures the essence of Maharashtra's street food culture, satisfying cravings with its crispy exterior and a burst of flavors.

    Vada Pao to Kolhapuri Chicken: 7 famous dishes of Maharashtra ATG EAI

    Misal Pav - A Spicy Culinary Adventure 
    Misal Pav, a spicy curry made with sprouted lentils, is a staple breakfast or brunch dish in Maharashtra. It is served with pav (bread) and garnished with onions, coriander, farsan (crunchy toppings), and a squeeze of lime. The combination of tangy, spicy, and savory flavors makes Misal Pav a true delight for food enthusiasts, offering a unique culinary adventure.

    Poha - A Traditional Breakfast Favorite
    Poha, flattened rice cooked with onions, mustard seeds, turmeric, and other spices, is a popular breakfast dish in Maharashtra. It is often garnished with fresh coriander, grated coconut, and a squeeze of lime. The simplicity and the burst of flavors make Poha a comforting and nourishing breakfast option, enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.

    ALSO READ: Raigad to Lohagad Fort: 7 majestic forts in Maharashtra for history buffs

    Puran Poli - The Sweet Indulgence
    Puran Poli, a sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of jaggery and lentils (chana dal), is a traditional Maharashtrian delicacy. It is usually enjoyed during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Holi. The rich, sweet filling wrapped in  soft, thin bread creates a harmonious blend of textures and flavors, making Puran Poli a delightful treat for the tasteVada Pao to Kolhapuri Chicken: 7 famous dishes of Maharashtra ATG EAI

    Bharli Vangi - Stuffed Eggplant Delight
    Bharli Vangi, or stuffed eggplant, is a popular Maharashtrian dish. The eggplants are stuffed with a mixture of roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, spices, and coconut, and then cooked in a flavorful gravy. The dish is known for its aromatic flavors and the tender texture of the eggplant, making it a favorite among vegetarians and those who appreciate the richness of Maharashtrian cuisine.

    ALSO READ: Mumbai to Pune: 7 must visit cities of Maharashtra

    Kolhapuri Chicken - Fiery and Flavorful
    Kolhapuri Chicken is a spicy and aromatic chicken curry that hails from the city of Kolhapur. The dish is characterized by the use of Kolhapuri masala, a fiery spice blend that includes red chili, garlic, ginger, and a mix of aromatic spices. The result is a tantalizing chicken curry that packs a punch of flavors and showcases the culinary boldness of Maharashtra.

    Maharashtra's famous foods offer a culinary journey through the state's vibrant culture and rich heritage. From the iconic Vada Pav to the aromatic Kolhapuri Chicken, each dish showcases a unique blend of flavors, spices, and culinary techniques, making Maharashtra a true haven for food lovers.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai to Pune: 7 must visit cities of Maharashtra

    Mumbai to Pune: 7 must visit cities of Maharashtra

    Raigad to Lohagad Fort: 7 majestic forts in Maharashtra for history buffs ATG EAI

    Raigad to Lohagad Fort: 7 majestic forts in Maharashtra for history buffs

    What is Renal Cell Carcinoma? Know causes, risk factors, treatments of the most common Kidney Cancer RBA

    What is Renal Cell Carcinoma? Know causes, risk factors, treatments of the most common Kidney Cancer

    Lonavala to Mahabaleshwar: 7 Maharashtra destinations for monsoon lovers ATG EIA

    Lonavala to Mahabaleshwar: 7 Maharashtra destinations for monsoon lovers

    World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant MSW

    World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant

    Recent Stories

    Bizarre 33 year old UK woman quits teaching job becomes professional mermaid gcw

    Bizarre! 33-year-old UK woman quits teaching job, becomes professional mermaid

    7 reasons why you should include yogurt in daily diet AJR

    7 reasons why you should include yogurt in daily diet

    Karnataka's Monsoon Delay: 508 lakes in the state have gone dry

    Karnataka's Monsoon Delay: 508 lakes in the state have gone dry

    Kerala: Motor Vehicle department slaps fine on KSEB, latter pulls plug over delay in bill payments anr

    Kerala: Motor Vehicle Department slaps fine on KSEB, latter pulls plug over delay in bill payments

    WATCH Man continues to eat sandwich calmly as rioters clash with cops in France; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Man continues to eat sandwich calmly as rioters clash with cops in France; video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon