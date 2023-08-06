Unforgettable Football Highlights: 7 iconic moments in FIFA World Cup history

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Relive the magic of the FIFA World Cup with these 7 legendary moments that defined football history and captivated fans worldwide.

    The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious tournament in football, captivating fans worldwide with its unforgettable moments. These seven iconic moments in World Cup history showcase the magic, drama, and passion that make the tournament a truly unforgettable event for football fans across the globe. From individual brilliance to collective triumphs, these moments have left a lasting legacy in the annals of football history.

    From stunning goals to dramatic victories, here are seven iconic moments in World Cup history that have left an indelible mark on the sport:

    1. "The Hand of God" - 1986 World Cup

    In a quarter-final match between Argentina and England, Diego Maradona became the center of attention with his infamous "Hand of God" goal. Using his hand, he punched the ball into the net, and the goal was allowed to stand despite protests from the English players. Argentina went on to win the match 2-1, and Maradona's moment of trickery and brilliance remains one of the most controversial moments in World Cup history.

    2. Geoff Hurst's Hat-Trick - 1966 World Cup Final

    In the final match of the 1966 World Cup between England and West Germany, Geoff Hurst etched his name into football folklore. With the score tied at 2-2 in extra time, Hurst completed his hat-trick with a powerful shot that hit the crossbar and bounced down, leading to a heated debate over whether it crossed the line. The goal was eventually awarded, and England won their first and only World Cup title.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Westhammerz (@westhammerz)

    3. Maradona's "Goal of the Century" - 1986 World Cup

    In the same quarter-final match against England in 1986, Diego Maradona produced another moment of brilliance. Picking up the ball in his own half, he dribbled past five English players, showcasing his exceptional skill and balance before slotting the ball into the net. This remarkable solo effort is often referred to as the "Goal of the Century."

    4. Zinedine Zidane's Headbutt - 2006 World Cup Final

    The 2006 World Cup final between France and Italy was marred by an infamous incident involving French captain Zinedine Zidane. In extra time, with the score tied at 1-1, Zidane headbutted Italian defender Marco Materazzi after an exchange of words. Zidane was sent off, and France eventually lost to Italy in a penalty shootout. The headbutt became one of the most shocking moments in World Cup history.

    5. Pelé's First World Cup Triumph - 1958 World Cup

    In the 1958 World Cup final, a 17-year-old Brazilian sensation named Pelé announced his arrival on the world stage. He scored a hat-trick against Sweden, becoming the youngest player to achieve the feat in a World Cup final. Pelé's performance inspired Brazil to their first-ever World Cup victory and marked the beginning of an illustrious career.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pelé Foundation (@pele)

    6. Roger Milla's Dance - 1990 World Cup

    Cameroonian striker Roger Milla became the oldest goal-scorer in World Cup history during the 1990 tournament in Italy. After scoring, Milla celebrated by performing a lively dance around the corner flag, captivating fans worldwide with his infectious joy and celebration of African football.

    7. The Miracle of Bern - 1954 World Cup Final

    In the 1954 World Cup final, West Germany produced a stunning upset by defeating the favored Hungarian team 3-2. The match became known as the "Miracle of Bern," as West Germany overcame a 2-0 deficit to secure their first World Cup title, lifting the spirits of a nation still recovering from the aftermath of World War II.

