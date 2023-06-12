Why you must plan a trip to Mawlynnong, God's Own Garden

Mawlynnong, located about 92 km from Shillong, Meghalaya, is referred to as 'God's Own Garden'. Let us understand what makes this village so special besides being the cleanest village in not just India but also Asia.

Meghalaya's Mawlynnong is once again in focus. Located about 92 km from Shillong, Mawlynnong has the distinction of being the cleanest village in Asia and in India in 2005. The village is locally referred to as 'God's Own Garden' and is commended for its community-based eco-tourism initiative. Under this, the onus of keeping the village clean lies on every resident.

Why Mawlynnong got the cleanest village tag

* Nobody uses plastic here; it is banned.

* Smoking is prohibited in the village.

* Bamboo dustbins are used in households and along the lanes of the village

* The waste collected is sent into pits and turned into manure. Organic fertilizers are used in agriculture

* Rainwater harvesting is practised by almost all residents in the village.

Erik Solheim, president of the Green Belt and Road Institute, shared a video of the cleanest village in Asia. "In this inspiring Indian village, tidying up is a ritual that everyone from tiny toddlers to toothless grannies takes very seriously," he said.

Residents of Mawlynnong lay emphasis on lush greenery and landscaping. The village showcases colourful flower gardens, well-maintained lawns, and impeccably trimmed trees. The villagers love nature, which is apparent in their actions like sweeping fallen leaves and tending to plants with great care. This unwavering dedication to fostering a harmonious relationship with nature has drawn countless tourists who seek to immerse themselves in its breathtaking natural splendour.

What to see in Mawlynnong?

Church of Epiphany: The town has a 100-year-old church 'Church of Epiphany'. This is the only church within the village of Mawlinnong.

Root Bridge: This wonder of nature is located in Riwai village adjacent to Mawlinnong village. This bridge is made of rubber tree roots. It is a single-deck root bridge. This original bridge has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Sky View: This is a popular attraction of Mawlinnong Village. This observation tower is 85 feet high and is made of bamboo. Once you reach the top, you will be able to see the beautiful nature and landscape of Bangladesh.

How to get to Mawlinnong village?

The nearest airport to Mawlinnong village is Shillong. There are direct flights from Kolkata to Shillong. On reaching the airport, you can hire a taxi or bus to reach Mawlinnong. Guwahati is the nearest major railway station at a distance of 172 km. The roads leading towards Mawlinnong are mainly in good condition. Volvo buses and government buses ply from Guwahati to Shillong and Cherrapunji at regular intervals. It can be visited as part of an Assam - Meghalaya tour package.

Where to stay?

There are some beautiful homestays with basic amenities that allow you to stay close to nature. The food is simple but the best part about the food is that everything is prepared using organically-grown vegetables.

When is the best time to visit?

The best time to visit Mawlinnong is monsoon, as the entire village and surrounding area is lush green with trees and blooming orchids making the place picturesque. Besides, the climate here is pleasant throughout the year.

So are you still contemplating where to go for a vacation? Head to this mystical paradise.

Image Courtesy: Meghalaya Tourism Website