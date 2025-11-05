Whether you’re craving solitude in the Himalayas or peace by the sea, these underrated Indian wellness retreats offer a much-needed pause from digital chaos. A few days without screens can do wonders.

In a world that seems to be perpetually buzzing with the beeping of notifications and the glow of screens, to make time to disconnect has transcended into a luxury and a must. India with its ethereal landscapes and spiritual roots has a legacy of hidden wellness retreats, unplugging us from all, recharging, and reconnecting with oneself. Here's a guide with the 7 out of the way wellness retreats in India, delivering digital detox at its best.

7 Underrated Wellness Retreats in India for a Digital Detox

1. Shreyas Yoga Retreat, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Now, just about an hour's distance from Bengaluru, Shreyas is luxury mufti-fastened with mindfulness. Organic vegetarian cuisines, along with yoga, meditation, and nature walks, was the place for people with an itch to realign head and body.

2. Vana Retreat, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Amongst the lush greenery, Vana nestled in the Doon Valley, promises holistic wellness through Ayurveda and yoga and Tibetan healing therapies. And of course, no phone policy intended for rejuvenation to the extent it should be.

3. SwaSwara, Gokarna, Karnataka

SwaSwara hangs above Om Beach, where the ocean and mindfulness marry. Adorned with art therapy, nature treks, yoga, and Ayurvedic treatments, this place scorns all digital disturbances.

4. Ananda in the Himalayas, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Ananda - one of the well-known places in the world for a wellness seeker - has all kinds of meditation, detox therapies, and Ayurveda under the Himalayas. The fruits of serene views throw themselves by the Ganges, making it the epitome of a spiritual escape.

5. Atmantan Wellness Resort, Mulshi, Maharashtra

Located at the shores of Mulshi Lake, Atmantan combines science and spirituality. Their digital detox packages comprise fitness training, meditation, and spa treatments, enabling complete resetting.

6. Somatheeram Ayurveda Village, Kovalam, Kerala

Regarded as the world's first Ayurvedic resort, Somatheeram relies on herbal treatments, yoga, and healthy food for healing — slowing down and being mindful.

7. Niraamaya Retreats, Thekkady, Kerala

Hidden in the lap of spice plantations are yoga classes, ayurvedic therapies, and eco-friendly accommodations provided by Niraamaya. Digital noise freely reversed itself into nature and inner quiet.