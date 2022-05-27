Mission 'Seven Summits': Expedition to Mount Denali

We were supposed to fly out at 10 am yesterday but the departure kept getting delayed because there was fog at base camp. We finally got to the glacier by 2:30 pm.

The landing was really amazing - the plane (De Havilland Otter) has retractable skis which allow it to land on the glacier. After landing at the glacier, we unloaded our equipment from the plane and then set up our rope line and packed our sleds and backpacks. We had a quick dinner (some basil pasta with turkey meatballs) and then set up tents for a quick 2-hour rest before leaving for the next camp.

We ended up leaving camp by 12 am, though there was light, the sun was below the horizon and the snow had hardened.

Initially all of us, including our other team members Poorna & Varma -two very strong climbers also from India - were all a bit slow, we were wearing snowshoes which are big and bulky and we took some time getting used to them. We slowly picked up the pace and managed to get to the 7,800 Camp by 7 am all extremely exhausted as we had been awake for almost 24 hours. Also, our loads were the heaviest they will be this entire trip. About 100 pounds each. In the next few camps, we will be doing gear caches (more on that later).

We quickly set up our tents and immediately fell asleep exhausted after our long trudge. We had burritos for lunch (with guacamole, eggs and salsa) and then went back into our tents and immediately fell asleep again.

Dinner was thanksgiving themed with turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes. We put some leftover guacamole on the turkey & gravy (it was actually a surprisingly great combination)

Got back to the tent and played some bluff. Varma won the first game but quickly don’t worry - I made up for it and won the second game - It’s always easy playing when dad is one of the people in the game because I can immediately tell when he is “bluffing”. But turns out the opposite works as well because dad ended up winning the third game.

We’re all back in our tents now and warm in our sleeping bags. The plan for tomorrow is to be decided - dependent on the weather. I will message with more updates soon.

