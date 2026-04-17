In Bengaluru, the temperature climbed to 35.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, slightly lower than Tuesday's 36.6 degrees Celsius, the hottest day recorded so far in 2026.

A searing heat wave has swept much of Karnataka, pushing April temperatures to new highs this season, according to a report by The Times of India. Northern regions, notably Kalaburagi, have borne the brunt of the heat, with some areas recording severe highs of 44 to 45 degrees Celsius, while Bengaluru, although slightly cooler, is also suffering the effects of an increasingly hot summer.

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Mercury May Reach 38° Celsius

On Wednesday, the temperature in the state capital rose to 35.8 degrees Celsius, slightly lower than Tuesday's 36.6 degrees Celsius, which was the warmest day recorded in 2026 so far. However, this slight decrease provides little consolation.

According to TOI, IMD Bengaluru scientist CS Patil predicted that temperatures might rise higher, perhaps approaching 38 degrees Celsius in the following days. Forecasts indicate that Bengaluru's maximum temperature will likely remain between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius for the next several days, with mostly dry weather.

Thundershowers are expected, but they will be localised and fleeting, providing little relief from the prevailing heatwave-like temperatures, according to TOI.

The situation is considerably more extreme in the Kalaburagi district, where Awrad B recorded a blistering 45 degrees Celsius, while Chincholi and Afzalpur recorded 44.03 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Kalaburagi city was 42.1 degrees Celsius, with estimates indicating that it will shortly reach 45 degrees.

With temperatures 3-4 degrees Celsius above usual, Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Fauzia Tarannum has asked people to avoid going out between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. unless absolutely essential, and to stay hydrated.

The IMD has allegedly issued orange and yellow heatwave advisories for the Kalyana Karnataka area for the next two days. Meanwhile, districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad, and Belagavi are on yellow alert due to hot and humid weather conditions.

Overall, multiple areas in Karnataka have already broken prior April temperature records in recent days, highlighting a concerning trend as summer intensifies.