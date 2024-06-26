Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticizes Indira Gandhi's Emergency decision on historic anniversary

    In his address to the House, Birla condemned the imposition of Emergency in 1975, calling it a "black chapter" in India's history. He appreciated the determination of those who opposed the Emergency and fought to protect India's democracy.

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticizes Indira Gandhi's Emergency decision on historic anniversary AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Three-time BJP MP Om Birla was on Wednesday (June 26) elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive term after winning the election by a voice vote. The election witnessed a rare moment of camaraderie between the treasury and opposition benches as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi walked up to congratulate Birla and shook hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    In his address to the House, Birla condemned the imposition of Emergency in 1975, calling it a "black chapter" in India's history. He appreciated the determination of those who opposed the Emergency and fought to protect India's democracy.

    'Confident you will allow us to speak': Rahul Gandhi welcomes Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker (WATCH)

    "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought, and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting the democracy of India," Birla said.

    Birla stressed that India is known globally as the mother of democracy, with a long-standing tradition of supporting and protecting democratic values and debate. He criticized former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for imposing Emergency, which he said crushed India's democratic values and stifled freedom of expression.

    "On this day, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country and attacked the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar," he said.

    As Birla highlighted how various state institutions were attacked during the Emergency, opposition MPs raised slogans of "Band Karo Band Karo," demanding that the Speaker remain non-partisan and assist them in addressing pertinent issues of the day.

    Om Birla re-elected as Lok Sabha speaker for historic second time, PM Modi congratulates him

    The resolution against Emergency was moved in the Lok Sabha as part of the 50th anniversary of the event. Birla stressed the importance of creating awareness about historic events, noting that understanding the Constitution and democratic values is crucial for the younger generation.

    On June 26, 50 years ago, the cabinet ratified the post facto declaration of Emergency, marking a significant moment in India's political history.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 2:10 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    THIS restaurant in Bengaluru fined Rs 7000 for failing to provide hot dosa anr

    THIS restaurant in Bengaluru fined Rs 7,000 for failing to provide hot dosa

    After CBI arrest, Arvind Kejriwal complains of uneasiness in court due to low sugar level AJR

    After CBI arrest, Arvind Kejriwal complains of uneasiness in court due to low sugar level

    Case filed against PM Modi over 'INC will distribute wealth among Muslims if regained power' remark vkp

    Case filed against PM Modi over 'Congress will distribute wealth among Muslims if regained power' remark

    Confident you will allow us to speak: Rahul Gandhi welcomes Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker (WATCH) AJR

    'Confident you will allow us to speak': Rahul Gandhi welcomes Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts resolution for caste-based census; CM Stalin moves resolution vkp

    TN Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to take up caste-wise census, BJP's Annamalai reacts

    Recent Stories

    Kerala businessman loses Rs 7.55 crores after falling for online investment scam gcw

    SHOCKING! Kerala businessman loses Rs 7.55 crores after falling for online investment scam

    Abraham Lincoln's wax sculpture melts as temperatures soar in US; see viral photos and video (WATCH) snt

    Abraham Lincoln's wax sculpture melts as temperatures soar in US; see viral photos and video (WATCH)

    THIS restaurant in Bengaluru fined Rs 7000 for failing to provide hot dosa anr

    THIS restaurant in Bengaluru fined Rs 7,000 for failing to provide hot dosa

    Google reveals made by google event date pixel 9 series pixel watch 3 expected watch official teaser gcw

    Google REVEALS 'Made by Google' event date; Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3 expected | WATCH official teaser

    Suresh Gopi turns 66: Actor-Union Minister drops teaser from his new film 'Varaaham'; WATCH anr

    Suresh Gopi turns 66: Actor-Union Minister drops teaser from his new film 'Varaaham'; WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon