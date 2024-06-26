Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticizes Indira Gandhi's Emergency decision on historic anniversary

In his address to the House, Birla condemned the imposition of Emergency in 1975, calling it a "black chapter" in India's history. He appreciated the determination of those who opposed the Emergency and fought to protect India's democracy.

Three-time BJP MP Om Birla was on Wednesday (June 26) elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive term after winning the election by a voice vote. The election witnessed a rare moment of camaraderie between the treasury and opposition benches as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi walked up to congratulate Birla and shook hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address to the House, Birla condemned the imposition of Emergency in 1975, calling it a "black chapter" in India's history. He appreciated the determination of those who opposed the Emergency and fought to protect India's democracy.

"This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought, and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting the democracy of India," Birla said.

Birla stressed that India is known globally as the mother of democracy, with a long-standing tradition of supporting and protecting democratic values and debate. He criticized former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for imposing Emergency, which he said crushed India's democratic values and stifled freedom of expression.

"On this day, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country and attacked the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar," he said.

As Birla highlighted how various state institutions were attacked during the Emergency, opposition MPs raised slogans of "Band Karo Band Karo," demanding that the Speaker remain non-partisan and assist them in addressing pertinent issues of the day.

The resolution against Emergency was moved in the Lok Sabha as part of the 50th anniversary of the event. Birla stressed the importance of creating awareness about historic events, noting that understanding the Constitution and democratic values is crucial for the younger generation.

On June 26, 50 years ago, the cabinet ratified the post facto declaration of Emergency, marking a significant moment in India's political history.

