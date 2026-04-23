Thailand has updated its visa fees for Indians. The new rates, starting from April 27, will affect those staying longer than 60 days and people applying for other visa types. Good news is, the visa waiver for short-term tourists is still on.

Thailand, one of the go-to destinations for Indian travellers, is shaking up its visa fee structure. The Thai Embassy in Delhi has announced that besides visa fees, charges for consular services and document attestation are also being updated. These new rates will kick in from April 27.

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Visa Exemption Continues

The best news for holidaymakers is that the current 'visa exemption' scheme is not going anywhere. This means Indian tourists can still enter Thailand without a visa and stay for up to 60 days. So, if you're planning a short trip, these new fees won't affect you. But, if you want to stay longer than 60 days, or need a visa for work or other reasons, you'll have to pay the revised charges.

Updated Visa Fees

Here’s a look at the updated visa fees:

Transit Visa: ₹2,500

Tourist Visa (Single Entry): ₹3,000

Tourist Visa (Multiple Entry): ₹13,500

Other Service Charges:

The new rates also apply to other services like document attestation and passport-related services.

Document Attestation: ₹1,400

Regular Passport (5 years): ₹3,000

E-Visa System

If your stay is planned for more than 60 days, you need to apply through Thailand’s official e-visa platform. You can submit the application yourself or go through an authorised agent.

India has seen a massive surge in tourists heading to Thailand recently. The number of Indian tourists visiting Thailand had crossed 1 million by mid-2025, and this figure rose to over 2 million by December. Thailand is continuing its visa exemption policy to attract even more travellers. The embassy has made it clear that from April 27, all applicants must pay the new, revised fees.