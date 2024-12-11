Thailand announces e-visa for Indians from January 1, 60-day exemption to remain

Starting January 1, 2025, Indian passport holders can apply for Thailand's e-Visa. The current 60-day visa exemption for Indian tourists remains valid. Applications must be submitted online via https://www.thaievisa.go.th.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 7:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 7:17 PM IST

The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi announced that Thailand’s e-Visa will be available for Indian passport holders starting January 1, 2025, while the existing 60-day visa exemption for Indian travellers will remain in effect.

According to a notification sent by the Embassy, non-Thai citizens applying for any kind of visa must do so online at https://www.thaievisa.go.th. Candidates have the option of applying directly or through a representative.

Additionally, it states that the application will be completed in around 14 working days after the visa money is received. The embassy affirmed that Indian regular passport holders are still eligible for a 60-day visa exemption for short-term business and tourism travel till further notice.

article_image2

Year Ender 2024

Things to know about this e-visa and how to apply?

1. Commencing on January 1, 2025, the e-Visa system will be operational.

2. All visas must be applied for online at https://www.thaievisa.go.th by non-Thai nationals. The applicants themselves or other representatives may submit each application.
(If a representative submits an incomplete application, the Embassy and Consulate-Generals will not be held accountable.)

3. Make payment: There is an option for offline payment. Candidates must decide whether to pay a visa fee; information about offline payment methods will be sent by the relevant Embassy and Consulate-Generals. Please be aware that there is never a refund for visa payments.

article_image3

4. The processing time is around 14 working days from the moment the visa fee is received.

5. Applications for ordinary passports must be sent by December 16 to the approved visa processing organisations for individuals seeking regular visas under the existing system. Applications for official and diplomatic passports must be sent to the consulate-general or embassy by December 24.

The ETA will allow a single entry and be valid for up to 60 days. Visitors can extend their stay by 30 days if needed.

