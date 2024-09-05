Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Teachers' Day 2024: Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? Know facts about the first Vice-President of India

    Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan suggested that his birthday be observed as Teachers' Day to a group of students who wanted to celebrate him. Here are some fascinating facts about Dr Radhakrishnan

    Teachers Day 2024: Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? Know Interesting facts about the first Vice-President of India RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Every year on September 5, India celebrates Teachers' Day. This day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an eminent educator and India's first and second vice president. He was also a scholar, educator, and respected philosopher. Students held him in high regard due to his charisma.

    He offered to a group of pupils anxious to celebrate his birthday that it be observed as Teachers' Day. So, since 1962, schools and higher education institutions across India have commemorated the day by paying honour to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as well as all of the instructors in the country who work to assist children learn.

    Teachers Day 2024: Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? Know Interesting facts about the first Vice-President of India RBA

    Here are some fascinating facts about Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan:

    • Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, to a middle-class family in Thiruthani, Tamil Nadu. He was a brilliant student who studied philosophy at Christian College in Madras.
    • Dr Radhakrishnan taught in a variety of colleges, including the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta. He was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, Delhi University, and Banaras Hindu University.
    • He was the first Indian to occupy a position at the University of Oxford, the Spalding Professor of Eastern Religion and Ethics (1936–1952). In 1930, he was also named the Haskell lecturer in Comparative Religion at the University of Chicago.
    • Dr. Radhakrishnan headed the Indian delegation to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and was chosen chairman of its executive board in 1948.
    • Dr. Radhakrishnan became India's first Vice President in 1952 and its second President in 1962.
    • In 1954, he was granted the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian distinction.
    • Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was nominated for the Nobel Prize 27 times, including sixteen times for the Nobel Prize in Literature and eleven times for the Nobel Peace Prize.
    • His published works include Indian Philosophy (1923-27), The Philosophy of the Upanishads (1924), An Idealist View of Life (1932), Eastern Religions and Western Thought (1939), and East and West: Some Reflections (1955).

    Teachers' Day coincides with Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary. When Dr. Radhakrishnan was President of India from 1962 to 1967, his students and friends asked him if they might celebrate his birthday on September 5. While he did not agree to a grand celebration, Dr. Radhakrishnan said he would be delighted if the day was designated Teachers' Day. Teachers' Day has been commemorated on September 5 every year since 1962.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check you daily horoscope: September 5, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: September 5, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for September 5, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 5, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Teachers' Day 2024: Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp/Facebook Status and Messages to Share with your teachers NTI

    Teachers' Day 2024: Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp/Facebook Status and Messages to share with your teachers

    Wakefit is offering upto Rs 10 Lakh for sleeping 8 hours per day, How to apply and other details gcw

    Become professional sleep intern! Wakefit is offering upto Rs 10 Lakh for sleeping 8 hours per day

    Enhance your child's intelligence with these 5 morning habits RTM

    Enhance your child’s intelligence with these 5 morning habits

    Recent Stories

    Teachers' Day 2024: Must-Watch movies on student-teacher relationships NTI

    Teachers' Day 2024: Must-Watch movies on student-teacher relationships

    Check you daily horoscope: September 5, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: September 5, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for September 5, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 5, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Teachers' Day 2024: Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp/Facebook Status and Messages to Share with your teachers NTI

    Teachers' Day 2024: Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp/Facebook Status and Messages to share with your teachers

    4 killed in Georgia school tragedy: 14-yr-old charged with murder in 385th mass shooting in US in 2024 watch snt

    4 killed in Georgia school tragedy: 14-yr-old charged with murder in 385th mass shooting in US in 2024 | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon