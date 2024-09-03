Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced

    The Ministry of Education has announced the names of the 50 National Teachers' Award 2024 winners. The awardees include 34 men and 16 women who will be honoured at Vigyan Bhavan on September 5th.

    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 2:53 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    Teachers Day 2024, National Teachers Awards 2024:  The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, has announced the winners of the National Teachers’ Awards 2024. This time, a total of 50 teachers have been selected for the award, who will be honored at Vigyan Bhavan on September 5 at 4:15 pm. Teachers have been selected from across the country for the National Teachers Award. These 50 awardees represent 28 states, 3 union territories and 6 organizations. These include 34 men, 16 women, 2 differently-abled and 1 teacher working with special needs children.

    Teachers Day 2024: Other Awards:

    Apart from these 50 teachers, 16-16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be awarded.

    List of National Teachers Award Winners 2024

    1. Avinasha Sharma - Haryana
    2. Sunil Kumar - Himachal Pradesh
    3. Pankaj Kumar Goyal - Punjab
    4. Rajinder Singh - Punjab
    5. Baljinder Singh Brar - Rajasthan
    6. Hukum Chand Choudhary - Rajasthan
    7. Kusum Lata Garia - Uttarakhand
    8. Chandralekha Damodar Meshti - Goa
    9. Chandresh Kumar Bolashankar Borisagar - Gujarat
    10. Vinay Shashikant Patel - Gujarat
    11. Madhav Prasad Patel - Madhya Pradesh
    12. Sunita Godha - Madhya Pradesh
    13. K. Sharda - Chhattisgarh
    14. Narasimha Murthy H.K. - Karnataka
    15. Dwiti Chandra Sahu - Odisha
    16. Santosh Kumar Kar - Odisha
    17. Ashish Kumar Roy - West Bengal
    18. Prasant Kumar Marick - West Bengal
    19. Urfana Amin - Jammu and Kashmir
    20. Ravi Kant Dwivedi - Uttar Pradesh
    21. Shyam Prakash Maurya - Uttar Pradesh
    22. Dr. Minakshi Kumari - Bihar
    23. Sikendra Kumar Suman - Bihar
    24. K. Suma - Andaman and Nicobar Islands
    25. Sunita Gupta - Madhya Pradesh
    26. Charu Sharma - Delhi
    27. Ashok Sengupta - Karnataka
    28. H. N. Girish - Karnataka
    29. Narayanaswamy R - Karnataka
    30. Jyoti Panka - Arunachal Pradesh
    31. Lefizo Apon - Nagaland
    32. Nandita Chongtham - Manipur
    33. Yankila Lama - Sikkim
    34. Joseph Vanlalhruaia Sailo - Mizoram
    35. Everlasting Pinegrove - Meghalaya
    36. Dr. Nani Gopal Debnath - Tripura
    37. Dipen Khanikar - Assam
    38. Dr. Asha Rani - Jharkhand
    39. Jinu George - Kerala
    40. K. Sivaprasad - Kerala
    41. Middi Srinivas Rao - Andhra Pradesh
    42. Suresh Kunati - Andhra Pradesh
    43. Prabhakar Reddy Pesara - Telangana
    44. Thaduri Sampath Kumar - Telangana
    45. Pallavi Sharma - Delhi
    46. Charu Mani - Haryana
    47. Gopinath R - Tamil Nadu
    48. Muraleedharan Ramya Sethuraman - Tamil Nadu
    49. Mantaiya Chinni Bedke - Maharashtra
    50. Sagar Chittaranjan Bagde - Maharashtra

    How are teachers selected for the National Teachers Award?

     Teachers for the National Teachers Award are selected through a three-tier selection process, which included evaluation at the district, state and national levels. A total of 82 teachers will be honored in this program. The National Teachers Award was instituted in 1958 and its guidelines were modified in 2018.

