Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced

The Ministry of Education has announced the names of the 50 National Teachers' Award 2024 winners. The awardees include 34 men and 16 women who will be honoured at Vigyan Bhavan on September 5th.

Teachers Day 2024, National Teachers Awards 2024: The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, has announced the winners of the National Teachers’ Awards 2024. This time, a total of 50 teachers have been selected for the award, who will be honored at Vigyan Bhavan on September 5 at 4:15 pm. Teachers have been selected from across the country for the National Teachers Award. These 50 awardees represent 28 states, 3 union territories and 6 organizations. These include 34 men, 16 women, 2 differently-abled and 1 teacher working with special needs children.

Teachers Day 2024: Other Awards:

Apart from these 50 teachers, 16-16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be awarded.

List of National Teachers Award Winners 2024

Avinasha Sharma - Haryana Sunil Kumar - Himachal Pradesh Pankaj Kumar Goyal - Punjab Rajinder Singh - Punjab Baljinder Singh Brar - Rajasthan Hukum Chand Choudhary - Rajasthan Kusum Lata Garia - Uttarakhand Chandralekha Damodar Meshti - Goa Chandresh Kumar Bolashankar Borisagar - Gujarat Vinay Shashikant Patel - Gujarat Madhav Prasad Patel - Madhya Pradesh Sunita Godha - Madhya Pradesh K. Sharda - Chhattisgarh Narasimha Murthy H.K. - Karnataka Dwiti Chandra Sahu - Odisha Santosh Kumar Kar - Odisha Ashish Kumar Roy - West Bengal Prasant Kumar Marick - West Bengal Urfana Amin - Jammu and Kashmir Ravi Kant Dwivedi - Uttar Pradesh Shyam Prakash Maurya - Uttar Pradesh Dr. Minakshi Kumari - Bihar Sikendra Kumar Suman - Bihar K. Suma - Andaman and Nicobar Islands Sunita Gupta - Madhya Pradesh Charu Sharma - Delhi Ashok Sengupta - Karnataka H. N. Girish - Karnataka Narayanaswamy R - Karnataka Jyoti Panka - Arunachal Pradesh Lefizo Apon - Nagaland Nandita Chongtham - Manipur Yankila Lama - Sikkim Joseph Vanlalhruaia Sailo - Mizoram Everlasting Pinegrove - Meghalaya Dr. Nani Gopal Debnath - Tripura Dipen Khanikar - Assam Dr. Asha Rani - Jharkhand Jinu George - Kerala K. Sivaprasad - Kerala Middi Srinivas Rao - Andhra Pradesh Suresh Kunati - Andhra Pradesh Prabhakar Reddy Pesara - Telangana Thaduri Sampath Kumar - Telangana Pallavi Sharma - Delhi Charu Mani - Haryana Gopinath R - Tamil Nadu Muraleedharan Ramya Sethuraman - Tamil Nadu Mantaiya Chinni Bedke - Maharashtra Sagar Chittaranjan Bagde - Maharashtra

How are teachers selected for the National Teachers Award?

Teachers for the National Teachers Award are selected through a three-tier selection process, which included evaluation at the district, state and national levels. A total of 82 teachers will be honored in this program. The National Teachers Award was instituted in 1958 and its guidelines were modified in 2018.

Read also

Mohammed Shami hair transplant secret is OUT: Know how India cricketer got hair back

How to protect your home from negative energy? Check out 5 EASY tips

Latest Videos