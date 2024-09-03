Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced
Teachers Day 2024, National Teachers Awards 2024: The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, has announced the winners of the National Teachers’ Awards 2024. This time, a total of 50 teachers have been selected for the award, who will be honored at Vigyan Bhavan on September 5 at 4:15 pm. Teachers have been selected from across the country for the National Teachers Award. These 50 awardees represent 28 states, 3 union territories and 6 organizations. These include 34 men, 16 women, 2 differently-abled and 1 teacher working with special needs children.
Teachers Day 2024: Other Awards:
Apart from these 50 teachers, 16-16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be awarded.
List of National Teachers Award Winners 2024
- Avinasha Sharma - Haryana
- Sunil Kumar - Himachal Pradesh
- Pankaj Kumar Goyal - Punjab
- Rajinder Singh - Punjab
- Baljinder Singh Brar - Rajasthan
- Hukum Chand Choudhary - Rajasthan
- Kusum Lata Garia - Uttarakhand
- Chandralekha Damodar Meshti - Goa
- Chandresh Kumar Bolashankar Borisagar - Gujarat
- Vinay Shashikant Patel - Gujarat
- Madhav Prasad Patel - Madhya Pradesh
- Sunita Godha - Madhya Pradesh
- K. Sharda - Chhattisgarh
- Narasimha Murthy H.K. - Karnataka
- Dwiti Chandra Sahu - Odisha
- Santosh Kumar Kar - Odisha
- Ashish Kumar Roy - West Bengal
- Prasant Kumar Marick - West Bengal
- Urfana Amin - Jammu and Kashmir
- Ravi Kant Dwivedi - Uttar Pradesh
- Shyam Prakash Maurya - Uttar Pradesh
- Dr. Minakshi Kumari - Bihar
- Sikendra Kumar Suman - Bihar
- K. Suma - Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Sunita Gupta - Madhya Pradesh
- Charu Sharma - Delhi
- Ashok Sengupta - Karnataka
- H. N. Girish - Karnataka
- Narayanaswamy R - Karnataka
- Jyoti Panka - Arunachal Pradesh
- Lefizo Apon - Nagaland
- Nandita Chongtham - Manipur
- Yankila Lama - Sikkim
- Joseph Vanlalhruaia Sailo - Mizoram
- Everlasting Pinegrove - Meghalaya
- Dr. Nani Gopal Debnath - Tripura
- Dipen Khanikar - Assam
- Dr. Asha Rani - Jharkhand
- Jinu George - Kerala
- K. Sivaprasad - Kerala
- Middi Srinivas Rao - Andhra Pradesh
- Suresh Kunati - Andhra Pradesh
- Prabhakar Reddy Pesara - Telangana
- Thaduri Sampath Kumar - Telangana
- Pallavi Sharma - Delhi
- Charu Mani - Haryana
- Gopinath R - Tamil Nadu
- Muraleedharan Ramya Sethuraman - Tamil Nadu
- Mantaiya Chinni Bedke - Maharashtra
- Sagar Chittaranjan Bagde - Maharashtra
How are teachers selected for the National Teachers Award?
Teachers for the National Teachers Award are selected through a three-tier selection process, which included evaluation at the district, state and national levels. A total of 82 teachers will be honored in this program. The National Teachers Award was instituted in 1958 and its guidelines were modified in 2018.
