    Mohammed Shami hair transplant secret is OUT: Know how India cricketer got hair back

    Mohammed Shami's look has transformed! The Indian cricketer, known for his baldness, now sports a full head of hair. Discover the secret behind his hair transformation and the details of his hair transplant journey.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 2:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    Mohammed Shami, the star player of the Indian cricket team, is known for his baldness. He had only a few hairs on his head. Shami has been away from cricket due to injury since the 2023 ODI World Cup. He has recently recovered and is all set to return to the ground with the upcoming domestic cricket season. However, Shami, who appears bald, is now surprising everyone by appearing in a new look. Now Mohammed Shami's look has completely changed. Shami's bald head, which used to shine, is now completely filled with hair. His thick black hair on his head has gone viral on social media. In this sequence, fans are inquiring about Mohammed Shami's hair on social media.

    article_image2

    Shami, who appears bald, has said many times that he never wears wigs. Now looking at his photos, it doesn't even seem like he is wearing a wig. However, does hair grow on a bald head? How did the hair come on Shami's head like this? What is the secret of Shami's hair? Questions are coming. Let's know those details now.. Mohammed Shami has undergone hair transplantation in the order of baldness. With this, he is attracting more people with his looks with thick, black hair. Shami did not have hair on the front of his head and on his scalp. There was only some hair on the back. With that, Shami's bald head was clearly visible. Now his bald head is completely filled with hair.

    article_image3

    Currently hair loss is a common problem. Many people suffer from hair loss and baldness. This includes many celebrities. Some wear wigs to cover their baldness. Others are being treated. Now Mohammed Shami has undergone a hair transplant. Shami underwent a hair transplant using the Direct Hair Transplant method. This not only straightens the hairline but also improves the density of the hair next to it.

    article_image4

    Shami's hair transplant took place at Eugenics Hair Sciences. Shami started seeing results in the first two weeks of three months. Eugenics Hair Sciences shared information about the treatment given to Mohammed Shami on its website. A total of 4505 hairs were grafted on Shami's bald head. They identify what kind of problem a person is suffering from regarding hair and provide treatment accordingly. In those with Norwood Class 3 baldness, 1000 to 3000 grafts are placed. It costs less. For a person with Norwood Class 7 baldness, 2,000 to 5,000 grafts need to be done. The company said that its price will be higher. There is no rule as to how many hairs to plant in a single graft. Usually two hairs are transplanted.

    article_image5

    Eugenics Hair Sciences charges a lot for hair transplants. Eugenics Hair Sciences advises to look at it as an investment rather than an expense. They are charging from 100 to 500 per graft. That means the mayor transplant that Shami got done costs lakhs. Andre 4500 graft is likely to cost between 4.50 lakhs to 22.50 lakhs. A few days ago, Mohammed Shami shared his photo on social media. Celebrity hair stylist Alim Hakim gave Shami a new hair look. Those who are suffering from baldness can consult doctors and find out what kind of problem you are losing hair and get treatment for it.

