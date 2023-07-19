Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sun in Monsoon: Why you should not skip your sunscreen

    Despite dim skies and rain, damaging UV rays continue to cause sunburn, premature aging, and skin damage. Discover why sunscreen is crucial during the monsoon season--- Leona Merlin Antony

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    We are too eager to skip our sunscreen obsession when we peak out of the window and do not see the scorching sun on a rainy monsoon day. But it is never advised to skip our sunscreens even when the sun is not out there. Here are some reasons why you should never avoid shielding your skin away from the sun during monsoon seasons. 
    1.    Persistent UV Radiation
    Although monsoon weather is frequently linked with clouds and rain, dangerous UV radiation is still present during this season. While clouds lessen the intensity of direct sunshine, they do not completely shield UV radiation. These rays can penetrate clouds and inflict skin damage, resulting in sunburn, accelerated aging, and an increased risk of skin cancer.


    2.    Water Resistance Properties 
    The need for a water-resistant sunscreen is essential because of the frequent rain and humidity that accompany monsoon weather. Even if you become wet from perspiration or rain, a good water-resistant sunscreen will continue to work. This feature makes sure that, despite the humidity, your skin is protected all day long.
    3.    Vulnerability of our Skin
    Skin sensitivity may briefly rise as a result of the monsoon's humidity. The skin's protective natural barrier may be damaged by excessive moisture, leaving it more vulnerable to sunburn and other side effects. Applying sunscreen lowers the risk of irritation and skin problems caused by the sun while also maintaining the firmness of the skin.

    4.    Prevention of Uneven Skin Tone
    Sunscreen is essential for preventing hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. The combination of UV radiation and humidity during the monsoon might aggravate pre-existing skin discolourations. Your skin tone can be evened out and new spots can be avoided with regular usage of sunscreen. Hyperpigmentation is a serious concern that has to be given proper care and attention. 
    5.    Skin Health on a Long-term basis
    Long-term skin damage, such as wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots, can result from cumulative sun damage over time. You can safeguard the health of your skin and keep it looking young by making sunscreen use a priority all year long, not just during the monsoon. Sunscreens contain components that decelerate the rate of skin cell damage and contain anti-aging properties. So, invest in a worthy sunscreen for reaping all its benefits! 
    6.    Humidity Factors
    It is always advised to choose a non-comedogenic sunscreen. Monsoon rain spikes up the humidity in our surroundings which forces us to make relevant changes in the skincare arena. The same is applicable to sunscreens as well. A product that is non comedogenic helps you to prevent pore clogging and acne breakouts. Your skin will be saved from being a hub of pimples.
    Sunscreens with rich antioxidants, green tea extract, and oil-free options are usually preferable during monsoon seasons. Consulting and taking opinions from a dermatologist can also give you better insights into your skincare regime.

