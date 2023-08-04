Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Step into Comfort: 7 essential Foot Care tips for happy and healthy feet

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    Proper foot care is essential for maintaining healthy feet and overall well-being. Our feet carry us throughout the day, so it's crucial to give them the attention and care they deserve. By following certain essential foot care tips - keeping them clean and moisturized, trimming toenails properly, wearing comfortable shoes and clean socks, practicing good foot hygiene, protecting your feet in public areas, and pampering them with relaxation and exercises - you can maintain happy and healthy feet for a lifetime of comfortable walking and activities.

    Here are seven must-know foot care tips to keep your feet happy and healthy:

    1. Keep Them Clean

    Regularly wash your feet with warm water and mild soap. Pay attention to the spaces between your toes and ensure they are thoroughly dry after washing to prevent fungal infections.

    2. Moisturize Regularly

    Apply a moisturizing lotion or foot cream to keep your skin soft and hydrated. Pay special attention to dry areas, such as heels and the ball of your feet.

    3. Trim Your Toenails Properly

    Trim your toenails straight across and avoid cutting them too short. This helps prevent ingrown toenails and reduces the risk of nail infections.

    4. Wear Comfortable Shoes

    Choose footwear that provides adequate support and fits well. Avoid high heels or tight shoes that can cause discomfort and foot problems.

    5. Practice Good Foot Hygiene

    Wear clean socks made from moisture-wicking materials to keep your feet dry and reduce the risk of fungal infections.

    6. Protect Your Feet in Public Areas

    Wear shower shoes or sandals in public places like swimming pools, gyms, and communal showers to prevent exposure to bacteria and fungi.

    7. Pamper Your Feet

    Treat your feet to a relaxing foot soak or massage to relieve tension and improve circulation. Foot exercises, like toe curls and ankle rotations, can also help keep your feet strong and flexible.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 2:37 PM IST
