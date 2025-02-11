STD Testing: What every sexually active person must know

Importance of Regular STD Testing for Couples and Singles Alike



The risk of catching STDs is high among couples and singles aged between 16-64. Spreading awareness about monitoring the symptoms and STD testing can help detect the infection in the early stage and could help prevent it by consulting with healthcare professionals. Performing tests regularly keeps people informed and gives them a sense of protection. Getting tested or doing the test at home with the available STD test kit to maintain privacy should be the priority for all people active sexually.

Requirement of STD tests:

To avoid the dissemination of STD infections like HIV, gonorrhea, and chlamydia to other people should take tests regularly. Test for HIV twice a year is essential for people to detect STDs who don’t take tests regularly. Early detection helps in early prevention if left unnoticed, then it can increase the high chances of contradicting other severe health conditions like infertility. Doing tests for detecting the risk of HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and syphilis is highly recommended by doctors during the pregnancy of women. Women above 21 who are sexually active should consult with doctors and do the required tests to detect HIV and HPV because delay in treatment can cause cervical cancer. Generating awareness among the singles for doing STD tests can help them properly maintain their health. People should also get vaccinated to help prevent infections like Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B. Another effective way of preventing STDs for sexually active people is using protection.

Recommended diet & lifestyle:

Including garlic, aloe vera, ashwagandha, yogurt, neem, and lemon can help prevent transmission of STDs. People infected with STDs can consume foods with protein and fruits rich in Vitamin C, like oranges, strawberries, and bell peppers. Cutting off sugary drinks and fried foods can also help in fighting the STDs. Avoiding smoking and consuming alcohol also helps in the prevention of HIV. Adopting habits like exercising, yoga, and walking plays an important role in prevention.

Testing and treatment:

Once the symptoms start showing up, it is important to seek medical assistance immediately. STD screening and lab tests like urine tests, blood tests, and oral tests are performed by doctors to detect the STD infection. People should take antibiotics and antiviral medicines after the doctor's recommendation.

Breaking the stereotype regarding STDs by taking a test helps normalize it. Doctors generating awareness about the rise of STDs in society among couples and singles will help educate people to talk about it and take necessary steps to prevent it. Being well-informed about the tests can help detect the infection, prevent it, and stop it from disseminating to the partners. It is also important to keep communication clear and make decisions that would result in the overall maintenance and development of health.



-This article is authored by Dr Sangeetha Rao, Senior Consultant- Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar.

Latest Videos