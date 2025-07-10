Rainy Season Hacks: How to store vegetables and keep them fresh
Here are some tips to keep your veggies fresh for longer during the monsoon season.
Keeping Vegetables Fresh During Monsoon
Monsoon season brings its share of troubles. Parents worry about kids getting sick, commuters face messy roads, and ladies fret over smudged makeup. Homemakers have their own worry: veggies spoiling quickly. But follow these tips to keep your veggies fresh even during the rains.
Wash Your Veggies!
Wash veggies in turmeric water before storing. Poke holes in plastic bags for veggies like green chilies, capsicum, radish, and carrots to prevent moisture buildup.
Storing Leafy Greens:
Leafy greens like spinach, cilantro, and mint can be tricky to store during the monsoon. Trim the roots, wash and dry them thoroughly, then wrap them in a cloth or paper towel before refrigerating.
Storing Potatoes & Onions:
Store potatoes and onions in a dry place to prevent sprouting during the monsoon.
Don't Store Together!
Don't store fruits and vegetables together. Ripening fruits release ethylene gas, which can shorten the lifespan of vegetables. Store them separately.
Clean Your Fridge!
A clean fridge is crucial, especially during the monsoon. Bacteria can thrive in a dirty fridge and spoil vegetables quickly. Clean your fridge with a vinegar and baking soda solution.