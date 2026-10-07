Yashoda Lodhi, known as "English with Dehati Madam," gained massive popularity after Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other celebrities shared her Instagram video. The Kaushambi-based teacher, who records videos on her farm, recently surpassed four lakh followers.

An English teacher from Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, is celebrating a milestone she could hardly have imagined. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was drawn to Yashoda Lodhi's video and published one on her Instagram story, which helped her get 4 lakh followers. The "English with Dehati Madam" Instagram account's face, Yashoda, expressed her appreciation in a video. She also expressed gratitude to actors R Madhavan, Abhay Deol, and Mrunal Thakur for acknowledging her efforts and supporting her.

What made the moment particularly special for Yashoda was how ordinary the day had begun. She said she had been working on her farm when she decided to record a video. She was even scolded by her husband for making it, but managed to finish and post it. “Somehow I could manage and I made a video and I posted it on Instagram. And then something truly unexpected happened,” she said.

Soon after that, she found out that Chopra had shared her video with other people. The distinction came at a particularly momentous time for Yashoda, who said that she had also surpassed four lakh followers on Instagram at the time of the announcement. “Priyanka Chopra Jonas ma'am shared my video on her story and she has made my day really special for me,” Yashoda said.

She said that she does not have a television in her house and that she does not pay careful attention to celebrities. As a result, she was first unaware of the fact that a large number of well-known individuals had taken note of her work.

For Yashoda, however, the attention is less about celebrity recognition and more about the purpose behind her content. She wants to make English learning accessible to people who may feel held back because they are not confident speaking the language.

"My dream has always been straightforward: to educate and empower every woman and every person in our country who feels that they are being held back simply because of a language barrier," she added.

In her opinion, even very insignificant actions can have a significant influence if they assist an individual in developing greater self-assurance.

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She went on to say that "if my modest effort can make learning a little easier and give someone the confidence to believe in themselves, then that in and of itself is a huge achievement for me."

Yashoda ended her video with a message for her followers: “Never underestimate your small efforts. You never know who is watching.”

Who is Yashoda Lodhi?

Yashoda is a resident of Lodhan Ka Purwa village in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh's Sirathu Nagar panchayat. Her bua and fufa (aunt and uncle), who were childless, transported her to Ludhiana, Punjab, when she was around a year old. She finished her official education up to Class 12 while growing up there.

Yashoda has discussed her own experience learning English. She recounted in an interview with F5 Storytellers that she had never truly spoken English and that at first she was unsure of where to start. She began by mimicking what she heard while watching other people's videos.

Yashoda created her own channel and started speaking in her own voice after practicing listening for around fifteen days. She said that her channel was monetised within a month and that her first cash arrived the following month when her videos steadily gained popularity.

She launched her YouTube channel on December 26, 2023. Her content focuses on spoken English, everyday conversations and commonly used phrases, making the language accessible through practical, real-life situations rather than a purely academic approach.