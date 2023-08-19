Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skin Care: 5 surprising benefits of Potato Water

    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 7:56 PM IST

    Potato water is a natural bleaching agent that can tighten and remove stubborn tan from your skin, thereby improving your complexion. All in all, using potato juice can help to treat blemishes, sunburn, dark spots, fine lines, and dull skin. Potato water, the liquid left after boiling potatoes, may seem like an unlikely skincare hero, but it offers several surprising benefits for your skin. Here are five ways in which potato water can promote healthy and radiant skin. Using potato water for skin care is easy. Mix two teaspoons of potato juice, ½ a teaspoon of honey, and one teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply evenly on the face, leave it in for 15 minutes, and wash off with water. Frequency: Apply on alternate days. Benefits: The astringent properties of lemon open out clogged pores and reduce hyperpigmentation. To harness these benefits, simply save the water left after boiling potatoes and let it cool. You can then apply it to your skin using a cotton ball or use it as an ingredient in DIY face masks. However, if you have sensitive skin or any allergies, it's advisable to do a patch test before applying potato water to your face.

    Here are 5 surprising benefits of Potato Water:

    1. Natural Skin Cleanser:

    Potato water contains starches that act as a gentle cleanser for your skin. It helps remove dirt, excess oil, and impurities, leaving your skin clean and refreshed.

    2. Soothes Skin Irritation:

    The starches in potato water have soothing properties that can alleviate skin irritation and inflammation. Applying it to areas affected by sunburn, insect bites, or rashes can provide relief.

    3. Brightens Complexion:

    Potato water contains vitamin C, which can help brighten your skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots, blemishes, and uneven skin tone.

    4. Hydrates and Moisturizes:

    Potato water is a natural humectant, which means it helps retain moisture in the skin. Applying it can help keep your skin hydrated and prevent dryness.

    5. Minimizes Puffiness:

    Chilled potato water can be used as an eye compress to reduce puffiness and soothe tired eyes. Place cotton pads soaked in potato water on your closed eyelids for a few minutes to refresh and rejuvenate.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 7:56 PM IST
