Skin care: 5 nourishing benefits of hydration rich Avocado Oil

Avocado oil may also help heal wounds. A study report found that linoleic acid, oleic acid, and other monosaturated fatty acids in avocado oil can speed up wound healing. Avocado oil is a natural and nourishing oil that offers several surprising benefits for the skin.

Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents in avocado oil help your skin stay smooth, strong, and elastic. The main benefits of avocado oil are to soothe and add moisture, so it won’t work as well if you have oily skin. Using avocado oil won’t leave a lot of grease behind. The beta carotene, protein, lecithin, fatty acids, and vitamins A, D, and E found in avocado oil help moisturize and protect your skin from damaging UV rays and increase collagen metabolism. A 2015 study found that a topical skin cream of avocado, tea tree, emu, and jojoba oils had positive antimicrobial effects. Avocado oil may also help heal wounds. A study report found that linoleic acid, oleic acid, and other monosaturated fatty acids in avocado oil can speed up wound healing. Avocado oil is a natural and nourishing oil that offers several surprising benefits for the skin.

ALSO READ: Diabetic friendly bounty: 5 super foods that people can eat guilt free

Here are 5 skin benefits of Avocado Oil:

1. Deep Hydration:

Avocado oil is rich in fatty acids and is easily absorbed by the skin. It penetrates deep into the layers, providing intense hydration. This can help alleviate dry, flaky skin, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

2. Rich in Antioxidants:

Avocado oil contains antioxidants, such as vitamins A, C, and E. These antioxidants help protect the skin from free radical damage caused by UV rays and environmental pollutants, which can lead to premature ageing.

3. Soothes Irritation:

Avocado oil has anti-inflammatory properties, making it effective at calming and soothing irritated skin. It can be particularly beneficial for conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

4. Enhances Collagen Production:

Avocado oil supports collagen production, which is crucial for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. This can help reduce the appearance of sagging skin and age-related wrinkles.

5. Scar Healing:

The vitamin E in avocado oil promotes wound healing and may reduce the visibility of scars and blemishes over time.

ALSO READ: Skin Care: 5 good benefits of consuming Chia Seeds in daily routine