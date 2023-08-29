Diabetic friendly bounty: 5 super foods that people can eat guilt free

Managing diabetes can be a challenge, especially when it comes to controlling sugar cravings. High blood sugar levels can lead to sugar cravings, which, if not managed properly, can worsen the condition. The good news is that there are many foods you can incorporate into your diet to help reduce sugar cravings.

Additionally, when we consume sugary foods, our taste buds become accustomed to the sweetness. This can make it difficult for us to enjoy foods that are not sweet, leading us to crave even more sugar. Over time, this can lead to a preference for overly sweetened foods, which only perpetuates the cycle of sugar addiction.

Here are 5 superfoods that diabetic people can eat guilt-free:

1. Cinnamon:

Cinnamon has a natural sweetness and can mimic the flavour of sugar without the harmful effects of added sugars. It may also help improve insulin sensitivity, which is essential for regulating blood sugar levels.

2. Berries:

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are low in sugar and high in fibre. They provide a natural sweetness and can satisfy sweet cravings while offering antioxidants that benefit overall health.

3. Nuts:

Nuts, such as almonds and walnuts, provide healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which can help control blood sugar levels and keep you feeling full. A small handful of nuts can be a satisfying and nutritious snack.

4. Greek Yoghurt:

Greek yoghurt is higher in protein and lower in sugar compared to regular yoghurt. It can be sweetened naturally with a drizzle of honey or some berries. The protein and probiotics in yoghurt help stabilize blood sugar and promote a feeling of fullness.

5. Avocado:

Avocado is a creamy and satisfying food that is low in carbohydrates and rich in healthy fats and fibre. It can be used as a spread, added to salads, or blended into smoothies to provide a creamy texture and natural sweetness.

