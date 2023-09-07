Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skin bounty: 5 astonishing benefits of Mango Butter to increase suppleness

    Mango butter possesses excellent moisturizing properties that contribute to nourishing your skin and keeping it healthy. Mango butter is also packed with antioxidants and works as an emollient to soften the skin. This makes it a great ingredient for the skin.

    Skin bounty: 5 astonishing benefits of Mango Butter to increase suppleness vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 9:09 PM IST

    Mangoes have proved to be effective in soothing irritated skin and reducing symptoms of eczema and psoriasis. Besides being king of fruits, Mango gets used in butters, creams, and lip balms. The mango seed is the primary source of nutrients required for your skin. When the content of the mango seeds is collected to form a creamy butter, it is now also used on your skin and hair to add moisture and shine to them. Mango butter is what its name precisely suggests - it is a fat derived from mango seeds. It is also known as mango kernel butter. It is usually semi-solid in form when stored in cool temperatures but usually melts when it comes in contact with the skin. It possesses excellent moisturizing properties that contribute to nourishing your skin and keeping it healthy. Mango butter is packed with antioxidants and works as an emollient to soften the skin. This makes it a great ingredient for the skin.

    ALSO READ: Exfoliation to Hydration: 5 Skin benefits of natural ingredient Honey

    Here are 5 astonishing benefits of Mango butter on your Skin:

    1. Intense Moisturization:

    Mango butter is rich in fatty acids and natural emollients, making it an excellent moisturizer. It deeply hydrates the skin, helping to alleviate dryness and prevent flakiness. It's particularly beneficial for dry and sensitive skin.

    2. Skin Repair:

    This butter contains vitamins A and C, which contribute to skin repair and rejuvenation. It can help heal damaged or irritated skin, reducing the appearance of scars and blemishes over time.

    3. Anti-Ageing:

    Mango butter is packed with antioxidants that combat free radicals, preventing premature ageing. It promotes collagen production, improving skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

    4. Sun Damage Protection:

    Mango butter provides a natural barrier against harmful UV radiation and environmental pollutants. Regular use can help protect your skin from sun damage and minimize the risk of sunspots and hyperpigmentation.

    5. Soothing and Anti-Inflammatory:

    It possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe irritated or inflamed skin. It's often used to relieve skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis.

    ALSO READ: 5 iconic Ayurvedic remedies to fight your Cough and Cold

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 9:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exfoliation to Hydration: 5 Skin benefits of natural ingredient Honey vma eai

    Exfoliation to Hydration: 5 Skin benefits of natural ingredient Honey

    5 iconic Ayurvedic remedies to fight your Cough and Cold vma eai

    5 iconic Ayurvedic remedies to fight your Cough and Cold

    5 ways to get rid of Blackheads on your Face vma eai

    5 ways to get rid of Blackheads on your Face

    Leafy Greens to Berries: 10 superfoods for Weight Loss ATG EAI

    Leafy Greens to Berries: 10 superfoods for Weight Loss

    Buy a Book Day 2023: Day, history, and significance ATG EAI

    Buy a Book Day 2023: Day, history, and significance

    Recent Stories

    Exfoliation to Hydration: 5 Skin benefits of natural ingredient Honey vma eai

    Exfoliation to Hydration: 5 Skin benefits of natural ingredient Honey

    Kerala rain updates IMD issues yellow, orange alerts till September 10 anr

    Kerala rain update: Heavy rains continue to lash several districts; IMD issues yellow, orange alerts

    5 iconic Ayurvedic remedies to fight your Cough and Cold vma eai

    5 iconic Ayurvedic remedies to fight your Cough and Cold

    5 ways to get rid of Blackheads on your Face vma eai

    5 ways to get rid of Blackheads on your Face

    Leonardo DiCaprios liplock with 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti goes viral see photos ADC

    Leonardo DiCaprio’s liplock with 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti goes viral ; see photos

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon