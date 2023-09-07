Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exfoliation to Hydration: 5 Skin benefits of natural ingredient Honey

    To use honey as part of your skincare routine, ensure it's raw and unprocessed for maximum benefits. You can apply it directly to your skin as a mask, mix it with other ingredients like yoghurt or aloe vera for added benefits, or even add a spoonful to your bath for an all-over skin treat.

    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 8:52 PM IST

    Honey is a sweet, sticky substance produced by bees and stored in hives. Honey is produced naturally by enzyme activity, plant matter, and live bacteria, resulting in a potent ingredient with hundreds of practical applications. Honey's unique manufacturing process makes the skin bounty particularly valuable for cosmetic applications such as acne treatment, scar healing, and skin tone evenness. Honey is good for the skin. Several studies indicate that honey has antimicrobial properties for topical skin treatment. Honey has numerous cosmetic benefits and is seen in various face care products, including cleansing milk or gels, moisturisers, and lip balms. To use honey as part of your skincare routine, ensure it's raw and unprocessed for maximum benefits. You can apply it directly to your skin as a mask, mix it with other ingredients like yoghurt or aloe vera for added benefits, or even add a spoonful to your bath for an all-over skin treat.

    Here are 5 surprising skin benefits of Honey:

    1. Moisturizes and Hydrates:

    Honey is a natural humectant, which means it attracts and retains moisture. When applied to the skin, it helps lock in moisture, keeping your skin soft and hydrated. This is particularly beneficial for dry or dehydrated skin.

    2. Acne Treatment:

    Honey has natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Applying honey to acne-prone areas can help reduce inflammation, prevent infection, and promote faster healing. It can also unclog pores and balance oily skin.

    3. Gentle Exfoliation:

    Honey contains mild alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), which help in exfoliating the skin's top layer gently. This can promote cell turnover, leaving your skin looking brighter and more radiant.

    4. Scar Fading:

    Honey's natural enzymes and antioxidants can help lighten scars and dark spots over time. Regular application can gradually fade scars and even out skin tone.

    5. Anti-Ageing Properties:

    Honey is rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals, which can cause premature ageing. Using honey on your skin may help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your skin looking youthful.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 8:52 PM IST
