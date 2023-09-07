5 iconic Ayurvedic remedies to fight your Cough and Cold

Ayurveda offers several natural remedies to help combat the cold and cough. These remedies focus on balancing the body's doshas (energies) and strengthening the immune system. Here are five Ayurvedic remedies to alleviate cold and cough symptoms.

Who does not enjoy a cup of piping hot coffee on a beautiful rainy day? Everyone does! But this season also brings a tale of woes: Cold & Cough. Although a mild common cold is relatively harmless, it can still be taxing for you to do your daily chores. Apart from the change in season, there are other factors that can cause coughing and cold. Well, a cough is a reflex action. It can happen when a foreign particle enters your airways. Seasonal and environmental allergies are among the most common causes of cold and coughs. You could be allergic to some substances. Take an allergy test and know in the comfort of your home. In addition to medicines and cough syrups, you can use some simple ayurvedic home remedies for cough and cold to help you feel better.

Here are 5 Ayurvedic remedies to fight Cough and Cold:

1. Ginger Tea:

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. To make ginger tea, simmer fresh ginger slices in water for about 10 minutes. Add honey and lemon juice for flavour and additional health benefits. Drink this tea a few times a day to soothe a sore throat and reduce congestion.

2. Turmeric Milk (Haldi Doodh):

Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antiviral spice. Mix a teaspoon of turmeric powder into a warm glass of milk, add honey for sweetness, and drink it before bedtime. Turmeric milk can help relieve a cough and promote restful sleep.

3. Tulsi (Holy Basil) Tea:

Tulsi leaves have antimicrobial and immune-boosting properties. Boil a few fresh tulsi leaves in water to make a soothing tea. Strain and drink this tea a couple of times daily to alleviate cold symptoms and boost your immunity.

4. Salt Water Gargle:

Gargling with warm salt water can help reduce throat irritation and clear mucus. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and use it as a gargle solution. Repeat this several times throughout the day.

5. Steam Inhalation:

Inhaling steam can provide relief from congestion and a stuffy nose. Boil water, transfer it to a large bowl, and lean over the bowl with a towel draped over your head to trap the steam. Inhale the steam for 5-10 minutes. You can add a few drops of eucalyptus oil or mint leaves to the water for added benefits.

