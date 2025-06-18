How to store pulses during monsoon? Know natural ingredients that prevent spoilage
Pulse storage tips for monsoon: Use neem leaves, cloves, rock salt, silica gel, black pepper, bay leaves, and asafoetida to prevent pulses from spoiling during the rainy season. Dry the pulses in the sun before storing.
Dry in the sun
If you've stocked up on pulses before the rainy season, dry them in the sun for a day or two before storing. This removes moisture and keeps them fresh for longer.
Add neem leaves
To store pulses for a long time and protect them from bacteria, fungus, or moisture, add dried neem leaves. Their antifungal and antibacterial properties prevent insect infestation.
Add cloves
Add 4-5 cloves to each pulse container. The smell of cloves repels insects and prevents moisture, keeping pulses fresh even in the rainy season.
Add rock salt
Before storing pulses, place a small amount of rock salt or regular salt wrapped in cloth at the bottom of the container. It absorbs moisture, allowing you to store pulses for 6 months to a year.
Use silica gel packets
Easily available silica gel packets absorb moisture. Place small silica gel packets in pulse containers to prevent spoilage during the rainy season.
Add black pepper/bay leaves
Adding black pepper and bay leaves to pulse containers also prevents spoilage. Add 5-6 peppercorns and 2-3 bay leaves to each jar.
Use asafoetida
Adding a small piece of asafoetida to the pulse container prevents insects and moisture.
What to do if insects appear?
If insects or moisture appear in pulses, dry them in the sun or dry roast them in a pan. Sift, add neem leaves and cloves, and repack.