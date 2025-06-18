Image Credit : Freepik

Pulse storage tips for monsoon: Use neem leaves, cloves, rock salt, silica gel, black pepper, bay leaves, and asafoetida to prevent pulses from spoiling during the rainy season. Dry the pulses in the sun before storing.

If you've stocked up on pulses before the rainy season, dry them in the sun for a day or two before storing. This removes moisture and keeps them fresh for longer.