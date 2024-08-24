Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Second-largest diamond found in Botswana! All you need to know about the 2,492-Karat stone

    Botswana's authorities claimed it was the biggest diamond ever discovered in the southern African country and is a rough 2,492-Karat stone.

    Second-largest diamond found in Botswana! All you need to know about the 2,492-Karat stone RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    The second-largest diamond ever discovered which is a rough 2,492-Karat stone, was discovered in Botswana at a mine operated by Canadian company Lucara Diamond. It is the largest finding since the 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond, discovered in South Africa in 1905 and cut into nine distinct stones, several of which are housed in the British Crown Jewels. The diamond was discovered at the Karowe mine, approximately 500 kilometers (300 miles) north of Botswana's capital, Gaborone.

    Second-largest diamond

    Botswana's authorities claimed it was the biggest diamond ever discovered in the southern African country. The previous largest discovery in Botswana at the same mine in 2019 was a 1,758-carat stone. Botswana is one of the world's largest diamond producers, accounting for approximately 20% of total production. Since 2017, it has been locating and conserving high-value diamonds, preventing them from breaking during ore-crushing procedures. The corporation did not specify the stone's gem quality or worth.

    Also read: Saif Ali Khan is back in Race 4! THIS actor is likely to join the cast, details here

    However, the UK-based Financial Times newspaper said that persons close to Lucara, who was not named, thought that the stone was worth up to $40 million (£30.6 million). The 1,758-carat stone discovered in 2019 was purchased by the French luxury house Louis Vuitton for an unknown fee. A 1,109-carat diamond discovered at the same mine in 2016 was purchased for $53 million by London jeweller Laurence Graff, chairman of Graff Diamonds, in 2017.

    About Botswana

    Botswana, located in Southern Africa, is a landlocked country renowned for its political stability, economic growth, and rich natural resources. The country is characterized by its diverse landscapes, including the Kalahari Desert, which covers a significant portion of its territory, and the Okavango Delta, one of the world's largest inland deltas and a UNESCO World Heritage site. The climate is generally arid or semi-arid, with hot summers and mild winters.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for August 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 24, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 24, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Laid off Google employee reveals how he earned Rs 3 crore at Amazon for 'doing nothing' AJR

    Laid off Google employee reveals how he earned Rs 3 crore at Amazon for 'doing nothing'

    Numerology Prediction for August 23, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 23, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 23, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 23, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Recent Stories

    UP SHOCKER! Bahraich man throws hot dal on wife, slaps triple talaq for praising PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath snt

    UP SHOCKER! Bahraich man throws hot dal on wife, slaps triple talaq for praising PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath

    Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announces 20-30% water tariff hike due to BWSSB financial struggles AJR

    Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announces 20-30% water tariff hike due to BWSSB financial struggles

    Malayalam actor Indrans writes Class 7 equivalency exam at age of 68; Kerala Education Minister congratulates anr

    Malayalam veteran actor Indrans writes Class 7 equivalency exam; Kerala Education Minister congratulates

    Facebook tops list of most popular banned apps worldwide as China leads in restrictions: Study (CHECK LIST) snt

    Facebook tops list of most popular banned apps worldwide as China leads in restrictions: Study (CHECK LIST)

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Polygraph test on main accused Sanjay Roy, 6 others begins snt

    BREAKING | Kolkata rape-murder horror: Polygraph test on main accused Sanjay Roy, 6 others begins

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon