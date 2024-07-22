Sawan 2024: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, start and end date or Shravan

Sawan 2024: The Sawan or Shravan month begins today, July 22. The Shravan maas also marks the beginning of the monsoon season in India. An significant occasion for Hindus, followers of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati adore them and fast to seek their blessings. They observe the vrat, also known as Sawan Somwar, on Mondays of the Sawan month. Lord Shiva is served panchamrit, jaggery, bhuna chana, bel patra, datura, milk, rice, and Chandan, among other things. Learn about the start and finish dates, history, importance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, and other details here:



Sawan 2024 start and end date:

Drik Panchang reports that Sawan 2024 will run from July 22 to August 19. This implies Sawan will be honoured for 29 days, including five Mondays. There will be five Sawan Somwars this year, and devotees can observe the fast on the following days:

Shravan Calendar

July 22, 2024 - Sawan Begins (First Shravan Somwar vrat)

July 29, 2024 - Second Shravan Somwar vrat

August 5, 2024 - Third Shravan Somwar vrat

August 12, 2024 - Fourth Shravan Somwar vrat

August 19, 2024 - Sawan ends (Last or fifth Shravan Somwar vrat)

In other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Sawan will begin on August 5 and finish on September 3.

Sawan 2024 shubh muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, Sawan Purnima will occur on Monday, August 19, 2024. On July 22, the Abhijeet Muhurat is from 12:04 to 12:55 p.m., while the Shravana Nakshatra is at 10:21 p.m. Meanwhile, the Pratipada tithi will run until 1:11 pm.

According to Indian mythology, Sawan's origins may be traced back to the Samudra Manthan, when devas and asuras gathered to seek Amrit, or the elixir of immortality. The churning of the water resulted in the development of various things, including jewels, animals, Goddess Lakshmi, and Dhanvantri. However, when Halahal, a lethal toxin, appeared, it caused havoc.

Anyone who came in contact with it began to be annihilated. As a result, Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu sought aid from Lord Shiva. They begged Lord Shiva, who could withstand this terrible poison, to ingest it. After consuming the poison, his body became blue. Goddess Parvati, concerned about the poison spreading throughout the Lord's body, entered his neck and prevented it from spreading further. Thus, Lord Shiva became known as Neelkanth.

These events occurred during the month of Sawan. As a result, Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati are worshipped every Monday throughout the month. Hindus consider Sawan month fortunate since it coincides with several key festivals. According to Drik Panchang, holidays and fasts to follow include Kamika Ekadashi, Mangala Gauri Vrats, Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Raksha Bandhan, Narali Purnima, and Kalki Jayanti. Some Shiva devotees embark on a Kanwar yatra, visiting sacred spots to give Gangajal to Lord Shiva.



Sawan 2024 puja vidhi and samagri:

To celebrate Sawan Purnima in 2024, devotees should worship Lord Shiva, Maa Parvati, Chandra Dev, Shri Hari Vishnu, and Maa Laxmi. People can also do Satyanarayan Puja at home. On this day, get up early, bathe, and gather puja supplies such as Belpatra, incense, lamp, pure water, flowers, sweets, fruits, and more.

Then, worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, offering Belpatra, flowers, and fruits. In addition, there are light incense sticks and diyas. After that, worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu by presenting flowers, cowrie shells, and yellow fruits. On Sawan Purnima, once the moon rises at night, worship Chandra Dev with Arghya and mantras.

