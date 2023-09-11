Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Roti, Butter Garlic Naan, Parantha named among 50 best breads in the world

    Indian flatbreads are best, thanks to their rich texture and flavour. Recently, a renowned food guide dropped a list top 50 breads in the world and the list features India’s butter garlic naan, Amritsari kulcha, roti and paratha from India. 

    Roti Butter Garlic Naan Parantha named among 50 best breads in the world gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    Bread is a common ingredient in kitchens all across the world. Breads come in a variety of varieties, including plain, filled, leavened, and unleavened. And practically all varieties are delicious, especially when served with the proper meals. The numerous varieties that may be found in every nation demonstrate the bread's adaptability. You may discover a huge variety of breads with various sizes, textures, and tastes only in India. We love our breads, from roti to naan, and it appears that the rest of the world does too. 

    The food and travel publication Taste Atlas has published yet another list honouring the world's finest dishes, this time for the greatest breads. The fact that five Indian breads are included in the list of 50 breads from various nations is notable.   

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

    Butter Garlic Naan bagged the third spot on the list. Interestingly, butter garlic naan had been selected by Taste Atlas earlier also among the 50 best flatbreads in the world.  It's interesting to note that Taste Atlas had previously listed butter garlic naan as one of the top 50 flatbreads in the world. The naan flavoured with garlic and lusciously served with butter is undoubtedly one of the tastiest breads we have eaten. Even plain naan was included in the list at the 8th position, which was named the fourth-best flatbread in the previous list. 

    We are not surprised that Paratha managed to sneak onto both lists. Anyone who eats the indispensable morning item will be impressed. Amritsari kulcha has to be on the list due to its rich and delicious flavour. The staple of the typical Indian diet, the modest roti, came in at number 27, directly behind the Amritsari kulcha.  
     

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Traditional vs. Modern: Choosing the perfect theme for your Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebration snt eai

    Traditional vs. Modern: Choosing the perfect theme for your Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebration

    5 dangerous Hazards of Raw Onions on your Health vma eai

    5 dangerous Hazards of Raw Onions on your Health

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from September 11 to September 17, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from September 11 to September 17, 2023

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 11 to September 17, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 11 to September 17, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from September 11 to September 17, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from September 11 to September 17, 2023

    Recent Stories

    Football Manchester United faces unique printing challenge for Rasmus Hojlund's shirts due to danish Letter 'o' osf

    Manchester United faces unique printing challenge for Rasmus Højlund's shirts due to danish letter 'ø'

    When Karan Johar asked Aishwarya Rai about 'Biggest Khan'; her answer left noted filmmaker stunned vma

    When Karan Johar asked Aishwarya Rai about 'Biggest Khan'; her answer left noted filmmaker stunned

    7 gold jewellery you should buy this festival season RB EAI

    7 gold jewellery you should buy this festival season

    Former cricketer Anil Kumble rides in BMTC amidst taxi protests in Bengaluru vkp

    Former cricketer Anil Kumble rides in BMTC amidst taxi protests in Bengaluru

    5th case in 3 months Man arrested for groping female IndiGo co passenger on board Mumbai Guwahati flight gcw

    5th case in 3 months: Man arrested for 'groping' female IndiGo co-passenger on board Mumbai-Guwahati flight

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon